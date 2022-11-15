Why Is Len Goodman Leaving 'Dancing With the Stars' After 29 Seasons?

As he made his announcement, Len explained, "I’ve been on the show since it started in 2005, and it has been a huge pleasure to be a part of such a wonderful show, but I’ve decided I want to spend more time with my grandchildren and family back in Britain."

The ballroom expert turned 78 years old in 2022, so it makes sense he's ready to relax and not work a grueling TV schedule.

Len also has his own dance studio in Dartford, Kent, so it's possible he wants to devote more time to teaching or other aspects of his career outside of television.