Sadly, Actress Selma Blair Had to Exit 'Dancing With the Stars' Early — What Happened?

Selma performed a final waltz with Farber to "What the World Needs Now Is Love," dedicating it to "everyone that has tried and hoped they could do more."

"I am so, so grateful to be able to do one last gentle dance," Selma bravely said. As far as how she was doing after being on the show, Selma was pretty honest with host Alfonso Ribeiro.

"It's a lot on your body," the actress revealed. "Sometimes there are, you know, there are just consequences to any chance you take, and mine is fine. I'm going to be OK."