Did Sandra Garner Kill Her Husband or Was Her Son Responsible? — Who Do You Believe?

Sandra Garner is a free woman. On the night of her husband's murder, she was questioned at length by police. Unfortunately, it would appear that the Ellis County Sheriff's Office was less than adept at investigating a murder. In fact, Chief Boyd Norton told CBS News that he was well aware of some of the things he should have done that evening.

"I probably should have taken her [Sandra] out of the house and put her in a car. I probably should have bagged her hands, and I should have done some other things," he admitted.