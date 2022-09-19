Distractify
Find out Who Hung up Their Dancing Shoes on 'DWTS' Season 31 (SPOILERS)

Distractify Staff - Author
By

Sep. 18 2022, Updated 10:18 p.m. ET

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 31 of Dancing With the Stars.

We hope you all put on your (metaphorical) dancing shoes because Dancing With the Stars is back for another year! However, unlike previous installments, Season 31 ditched the cable broadcast and found itself a new home on Disney Plus.

The one thing that remains the same is that each celebrity and their professional dancing partner will compete for the coveted Mirror Ball trophy. Now, with a season full of capable participants, like TikTok star Charli D'Amelio, comedian Wayne Brady, and The Bachelorette's Gabby Windey, there's bound to be plenty of intense competition every week.

Speaking of the dance competition, viewers can also expect to see many jaw-dropping eliminations. Who went home so far on DWTS Season 31? Keep reading to find out.

1st couple eliminated: Jason Lewis and Peta Murgatroyd

Jason Lewis and Peta Murgatroyd
Source: ABC

Sadly for Sex and the City fans, Jason Lewis was the first star eliminated from Season 31 after the judges unanimously chose to save Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giuduce. With a score of 18 out of 40, Jason failed to impress the judges or the voting audience with his cha cha set to Daft Punk's "Get Lucky."

Derek felt that Jason's cha cha had too many heel leads, while Carrie Ann told him that, while he has charisma, he needs to breathe and relax. Len, in his typical Len-like way, called the performance "very disappointing."

Who will be the next celebrity to go home? You'll have to tune in each week to find out!

Dancing With the Stars streams on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on Disney Plus.

