Charli D'Amelio, Jordin Sparks, and Colton Underwood Will Appear in Season 31 of 'DWTS'
A new cohort of A-listers is about to descend on the brightly-lit podium located inside Los Angeles's CBS Television City, the shooting location of Season 31 of Dancing With the Stars. Stepping into the shoes of DWTS alumni like Kim Kardashian and Chrishell Stause, the new contestants will no doubt feel under pressure to showcase their finest moves and impress the viewers with their ability to nail even the most complicated salsa and Viennese waltz routines.
Charli D'Amelio, her mom, Heidi, and Jordin Sparks are some of the confirmed cast members of Season 31 of 'DWTS.'
Season 31 of DWTS marks some sweeping changes for the cast and crew and fans alike. Unlike ever before, the popular reality TV competition will now be exclusively available on Disney Plus. Joining Tyra Banks as the co-host of DWTS is Alfonso Ribeiro, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air actor who earned his stripes as a show host with America's Funniest Home Videos.
The lineup of Season 31 has already garnered considerable buzz — and it's easy to see why. Charli D'Amelio, mom, Heidi, and Jordin Sparks are some of the A-listers who will make their debut in the Season 31 premiere of DWTS on Sept. 19, 2022. Colton Underwood (of The Bachelor fame) will join the cast too. Comedian and actor Wayne Brady and CODA star Daniel Durant are expected to compete in Season 31 of DWTS as well.
Stars rumored to make an appearance include Joseph Baena. Joseph got spotted by the eagle-eyed paparazzi working for TMZ on Aug. 26, 2022. According to the outlet, he looked like someone on his way to a dance rehearsal — and thus he might appear on Season 31 of DWTS.
Several Redditors seem to be convinced that a Boy Meets World star could join the cast too, with many claiming it's Danielle Fishel. The hypothesis has been endorsed by DeuxMoi as well.
"Charli D'Amelio is probably winning the [Mirrorball Trophy]. DWTS has lost a lot of its viewers so the one who wins nowadays is usually the star who has a huge fanbase and gets the votes. That will be Charli," tweeted @totallykylez.
DWTS fans will likely have to wait a little bit longer to learn more about the full lineup. While some details about Season 31 have already been made available online, the list of cast members is yet to be unveiled. According to E! Online, the creators of the show will reveal the full list of cast members on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022.
Artem Chigvintsev and Witney Carson are some of the pro dancers expected to appear in Season 31 of 'DWTS.'
Professional dancers like Witney Carson, Britt Stewart, Brandon Armstrong, Artem Chigvintsev, Pasha Pashkov, and Daniella Karagach will return to the show just in time for Season 31. There's no word yet on Emma Slater and Sasha Farber, who recently announced their separation after four years of marriage.
Season 31 of DWTS premieres on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, on Disney Plus.