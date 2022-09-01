Charli D'Amelio, Jordin Sparks, and Colton Underwood Will Appear in Season 31 of 'DWTS'

Professional dancers like Witney Carson, Britt Stewart, Brandon Armstrong, Artem Chigvintsev, Pasha Pashkov, and Daniella Karagach will return to the show just in time for Season 31. There's no word yet on Emma Slater and Sasha Farber, who recently announced their separation after four years of marriage.

Season 31 of DWTS premieres on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, on Disney Plus.