The Handsome Men of Hallmark Movies Welcome You to the Holidays!

To no one's surprise, we're back with another soap star turned Hallmark holiday hunk. Rome Flynn comes to us from The Bold and the Beautiful, where he is so boldly beautiful we can barely look upon him. In 2019, not only was he in How to Get Away With Murder, but he starred in the Hallmark holiday movie A Christmas Duet. Speaking of singing, Rihanna once sent Rome a congratulatory DM after he posted a video on Instagram where he was singing John Mayer's Gravity. Well, he certainly has us singing.