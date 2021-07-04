Logo
'Good Witch'
Is 'Good Witch' Canceled? Fans of the Hallmark Channel Are Hopeful for Season 8

By

Jul. 4 2021, Published 2:16 p.m. ET

TV can be a brutal overlord. It's difficult enough to put a show together that production companies and networks will even entertain putting on air. Then you have to assemble a cast and crew together that works well enough together to churn out a good show. Then if you manage to have a ratings hit, ensuring that it stays that way for multiple seasons is also a tall order. Which could be why so many Good Witch fans are worried that the program might ultimately be canceled.

If you're unfamiliar with the premise of the show, it's about an ensemble cast of characters who reside in the fictional town of Middleton, but the narratives mostly center around Cassie Nightingale and her daughter Grace. The mother/daughter duo both share an inherited gift of intuition and supernatural insight that they use in order to solve problems and navigate life inside their small community.

is good witch canceled
Is 'Good Witch' canceled?

The Hallmark Channel series has had a pretty darn good run. It's currently in its seventh season (it's been on the air since 2008) and has enjoyed some darn good ratings. Mike Hale of The New York Times mentioned that the show consistently placed second in cable rating live numbers (only behind Better Call Saul).

Mike called it "a gentle, sentimental primetime fable set in an idealized Middle American small city (not an angsty suburb)," adding that it is "the show you find your parents or grandparents watching when you come home for a visit."

Those numbers seem to have taken a bit of a dive since season 6. According to TV Series Finale, Good Witch's Season 7 is averaging a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.53 million total viewers. While those are solid figures, the show is still down 29 percent in the demo and 18 percent in overall viewership.

There could be a lot of reasons for this. Now that COVID restrictions have more or less been lifted nationwide, people could be spending more time outdoors and are hitting up their DVRs or streaming services to catch up on the show.

It could be that Hallmark is waiting to see those live+3 figures before they're deciding to put out a Season 8. There hasn't been any word from the network as to whether or not Good Witch will be renewed, but it seems to remain one of the channel's more popular programs, so don't be surprised if you see another batch of episodes announced soon.

There are five cast members of 'Good Witch' that have remained constant throughout all seven seasons.

Good Witch has seen some recurring cast members take breaks for some seasons. Bailee Madison, who plays Grace Russell left after Season 5 to go to college and made a small remote cameo in the show's seventh season. Catherine Bell (Cassie), James Denton (Dr. Sam Radford), Catherine Disher (Martha Tinsdale), Peter MacNeill (George), and Kylee Evans (Stephanie) have been heavily featured throughout all of the show's entire run.

Sarah Power's role as Abigail has grown considerably since the show's first season, where she only made appearances but then went on to become a series regular throughout Seasons 2 to 7.

If you're looking to catch up on Good Witch, the show currently has its first five seasons available on Netflix. You can also watch new episodes on the Hallmark Channel on Sundays at 9 p.m. EST.

