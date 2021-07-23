Where Is Mariah on 'The Young and the Restless'? She Could Be in Serious Danger

This isn't the only instance that makes Stitch look pretty bad. Keep in mind that he doesn't live in Genoa City like Mariah. But when he does come to town to attend a friend's party, he doesn't leave afterward. We know that he used to be married to Abby and, unfortunately, the two lost a child while they were together. Now that he's back and Mariah is missing, some think he's connected to her disappearance so he can take her unborn baby.

It doesn't help to know that Mariah is a surrogate for Abby. Because of Stitch's connection to Abby and the loss of their child together, he may be especially sensitive to Mariah's pregnancy and lash out in a way that doesn't end well for anyone.

Although, it's possible that Mariah's disappearance is more of a much-needed vacation. Keep in mind that she and Tessa recently moved in with Abby. That basically means she's lost all her privacy, and with the stress of the pregnancy, she may have just reacted to it all and run away. But then, it doesn't make sense that she would lie about a business trip and not tell anyone where she was going.

