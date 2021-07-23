Where Is Mariah on 'The Young and the Restless'? She Could Be in Serious Danger

Where Is Mariah on 'The Young and the Restless'? She Could Be in Serious DangerBy Kori Williams
Jul. 23 2021, Published 2:45 p.m. ET
The CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless has been on for years. Of course, with so much time on the air, things change. The popular show has been on for decades and always has drama that leaves you on the edge of your seat. This time, it's because the pregnant Mariah Copeland has gone missing.
So, where did Mariah go? Her friend Abby Newman and girlfriend Tessa Porter are clearly worried about what may have happened to her. She may have just decided she needed to get away for some time, but it looks like she could be in serious danger.
What happened to Mariah on 'The Young and the Restless'?
The last we heard from Mariah on The Young and the Restless, she had sent a text to Tessa saying she was going out of town on a business trip. Since then, she hasn't responded to any calls or texts. This makes her loved ones even more nervous than they already were, and no one else seems to know what's happened to her. Her boss, Jack Abbott, said that he would investigate on his own, but it isn't looking good so far.
As of now, we still don't know what exactly happened to Mariah. As far as we know, she may have just wanted to get away and have some privacy considering that she'll be having a baby and that could be stressful enough. And it doesn't help that she and Tessa just moved in with Abby. But it's also possible that something far more sinister happened. Fans of the show know she's had some issues with Ben "Stitch" Rayburn.
Earlier on, we saw that Stitch was peeping on Mariah and watching her through her windows. Basically right after that, she goes on this possible trip and hasn't been heard from since. We don't know for sure if he has anything to do with what's going on with her, but the whole thing definitely makes him look suspicious.
Stitch may know something about what happened to Mariah.
This isn't the only instance that makes Stitch look pretty bad. Keep in mind that he doesn't live in Genoa City like Mariah. But when he does come to town to attend a friend's party, he doesn't leave afterward. We know that he used to be married to Abby and, unfortunately, the two lost a child while they were together. Now that he's back and Mariah is missing, some think he's connected to her disappearance so he can take her unborn baby.
It doesn't help to know that Mariah is a surrogate for Abby. Because of Stitch's connection to Abby and the loss of their child together, he may be especially sensitive to Mariah's pregnancy and lash out in a way that doesn't end well for anyone.
Although, it's possible that Mariah's disappearance is more of a much-needed vacation. Keep in mind that she and Tessa recently moved in with Abby. That basically means she's lost all her privacy, and with the stress of the pregnancy, she may have just reacted to it all and run away. But then, it doesn't make sense that she would lie about a business trip and not tell anyone where she was going.
