Some 'The Young and the Restless' Fans Think That Hunter King Is About to Leave the Show

Summer's tempestuous relationship with Kyle (Michael Mealor) has been a steady source of headache for Y&R fans . Some opted for ostrich policies, insisting that Summer and Kyle will overcome all obstacles and resolve the unexpected complications Tara Locke (Elizabeth Leiner) brought on them by revealing that she shares a 3-year-old son, Harrison (Kellen Enriquez), with Kyle. Others are now realizing that Summer and Kyle may not work out in the end.

A recent episode of Y&R explored the latest developments taking place between Summer and Kyle. For her part, Summer plunged herself into a farewell tour around Genoa City before saying a teary goodbye to her significant other. Not one to give up, Kyle set out on a manic dash to the airport to try and convince her to stay. But did the plan work?

According to some fans, Kyle might end up joining Summer in Milan. The unexpected outcome of events would likely nettle Tara, who is ready and raring to start a new life with Kyle and forget about Ashland (Richard Burgi) for good.

"Fans definitely need to keep watching to see what happens between the four of them," said Hunter, the actress playing Summer, describing the electrifying dynamic in an interview with TV Source Magazine. "Things just keep on getting more interesting as time goes on."