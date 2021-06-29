Some 'The Young and the Restless' Fans Think That Hunter King Is About to Leave the Show

Some 'The Young and the Restless' Fans Think That Hunter King Is About to Leave the ShowBy Leila Kozma
Jun. 29 2021, Published 4:50 p.m. ET
A recent episode of The Young and the Restless caused a great deal of frenzy among die-hard fans. Summer Newman pressed ahead with her plans to move to Milan and start a new job at Marchetti. Her parents seemed to be supportive (at least, on the surface), though her partner, Kyle Abbott, was anything but. Reluctant to come between him and his son, Summer insisted that they break up. What's next? Is Hunter King, the actress playing Summer, about to leaveY&R?
Is Summer really leaving Genoa City for Milan?
Summer's tempestuous relationship with Kyle (Michael Mealor) has been a steady source of headache for Y&R fans. Some opted for ostrich policies, insisting that Summer and Kyle will overcome all obstacles and resolve the unexpected complications Tara Locke (Elizabeth Leiner) brought on them by revealing that she shares a 3-year-old son, Harrison (Kellen Enriquez), with Kyle. Others are now realizing that Summer and Kyle may not work out in the end.
A recent episode of Y&R explored the latest developments taking place between Summer and Kyle. For her part, Summer plunged herself into a farewell tour around Genoa City before saying a teary goodbye to her significant other. Not one to give up, Kyle set out on a manic dash to the airport to try and convince her to stay. But did the plan work?
According to some fans, Kyle might end up joining Summer in Milan. The unexpected outcome of events would likely nettle Tara, who is ready and raring to start a new life with Kyle and forget about Ashland (Richard Burgi) for good.
"Fans definitely need to keep watching to see what happens between the four of them," said Hunter, the actress playing Summer, describing the electrifying dynamic in an interview with TV Source Magazine. "Things just keep on getting more interesting as time goes on."
Unfortunately for die-hard Y&R fans, Hunter refused to spill further details about her character's future with Kyle. She did, however, mention that she has long petitioned for a pregnancy-focused storyline — which might not be all that typical for an actress about to move on to pastures.
Some 'Y&R' fans believe that Hunter's contract will be up for renewal soon.
As a fast-spreading rumor has it, lasting changes might be coming Summer's way. Some Y&R fans think that Hunter's contract will be up for renewal in the autumn of 2021, which could shake things up for the Emmy-winning actress and her on-screen character as well.
Hunter joined the cast of Y&R circa 2012, portraying the jaw-dropping changes Summer has undergone over the years with a great deal of nuance and skill. She took on additional projects after making her debut on the show, playing Clementine Hughes on Life in Pieces and Abigail Lansing in the 2020 TV movie Prospect. Is her time on Y&R about to come to an end? There's only one way to find out.
Catch new episodes of The Young and the Restless every weekday at 12:30 p.m. EST on CBS.