Source: YouTube/11Alive Atlanta Senior Pastor Dr. Charles Stanley Has Passed Away at the Age of 90 What was Charles Stanley's cause of death? The First Baptist Church Atlanta senior pastor has passed away, and followers want answers. By Tatayana Yomary Apr. 19 2023, Updated 10:51 a.m. ET

It’s with deep regret and sorrow we share that Dr. Charles Stanley, best known for being the senior pastor at Atlanta’s First Baptist Church, has passed away. Dr. Stanley, who was also known for founding In Touch Ministries, was 90 years old.

His death announced on April 18, 2023, via the In Touch Ministries Facebook page. Naturally, Dr. Stanley’s congregation and family are saddened by the news of his death, but what happened? Here’s everything that we know.

Source: YouTube/In Touch Ministries

Dr. Charles Stanley’s cause of death has not been disclosed to the public.

Per Fox 5 Atlanta, Dr. Stanley passed away on the morning of Tuesday, April 18, at his Atlanta home. As Dr. Stanley’s congregation and family continue to wrap their minds around his loss, there have been no details shared about the circumstances that led to his passing.

In Touch Family, this morning, God called our beloved pastor, Dr. Charles Stanley, home to heaven. Dr. Stanley lived a life of obedience and is now receiving the joy of his soul—seeing his Savior face-to-face. Please join us in praying for the Stanley family. pic.twitter.com/8h2ROcoHuF — In Touch Ministries (@InTouchMin) April 18, 2023

At this time, WJCL shares that the public will be able to pay their respects to Dr. Stanley as he lies in repose at the church next Saturday, April 29, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. However, Dr. Stanley’s memorial service will be private.

Dr. Charles Stanley was a multi-hyphenate throughout his 40-plus-year career.

A wise person once said when you’re blessed with multiple talents, it’s only right to share them with the world, and we’re sure Dr. Stanley would agree. Although Dr. Stanley was known for being one of the most revered spiritual leaders in the world, the 90-year-old had also taken his talents into different sectors.

Dr. Stanley built a massive following due to his endeavors in religious broadcasting and penning several religious literary works, including The Gift of Jesus: Meditations for Christmas, which was published in October 2022. Not to mention, Dr. Stanley’s In Touch radio program could be heard on 458 stations and shortwave radio. Additionally, In Touch Ministries was broadcasted on 204 stations and seven satellite networks.