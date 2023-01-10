What Was Pastor Jack Hayford's Cause of Death? He Died at 88

Pentecostal pastor, author, and founder of Christian megachurch The Church on the Way in Van Nuys, Calif., Pastor Jack Hayford, has died at age 88. In addition to founding The Church on the Way, Jack was president of The Foursquare Church and responsible for founding the evangelical school The King's University in 1997. Among Jack's other accolades include penning over 500 praise and worship songs, including the hymn "Majesty."

Affectionately known as "Pastor Jack," the minister will be missed by many, especially his congregation. What is Pastor Jack Hayford's cause of death? Keep reading for everything you need to know.

What was Pastor Jack Hayford's cause of death?

News of Jack's death was first announced through the King's University Facebook page. Their announcement read, "Pastor Jack Hayford, The King’s University and Seminary (TKU) founder and chancellor emeritus, passed away on Sunday, January 8, in his home in the San Fernando Valley in Los Angeles, California. He was 88 years old."

The statement also confirmed Jack's cause of death, continuing, "His family said he died peacefully in his sleep in the early hours of the morning, having eaten dinner with his wife, Valarie, and having spoken to one of his grandkids the evening before." The King's University concluded their statement by writing, "Today, we mourn his loss but celebrate the homecoming of a great leader in God’s kingdom. We know that this great servant and worshipper is now experiencing the greatest worship service of all."

According to Christianity Today, Jack wasn't born into Christianity. He developed a near-fatal condition in the tendons of his neck as a baby, and a relative who was a member of the Foursquare church gave the congregation his name and asked them to pray for Jack. In Jack's testimony as an adult, he claimed to have improved by the next day, spurring his parents to begin attending church.