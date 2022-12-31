Pope Benedict XVI Has Died at the Age of 95 After a Rapid Decline in Health

According to CNN, on Dec. 28, 2022, Pope Francis encouraged members of the Church to pray for Pope Benedict, who was "very sick." He said, "I want to ask you all for a special prayer for Pope Emeritus Benedict who sustains the Church in his silence. He is very sick," to the general audience at the Vatican.

"We ask the Lord to console and sustain him in this witness of love for the Church to the very end."