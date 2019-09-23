Sean Spicer Is Back on TV — but Not for Politics

Most of us know Sean Spicer as the Republican White House press secretary who fabricated lies even President Trump called "alternative facts."

But these days, two years after resigning from his post at the White House, he's making the rounds again by way of popular culture. So, what did Sean Spicer, 48, do to become the name on everyone's lips once again? And who is the former political aide married to? Keep reading to find out.

Who is Sean Spicer married to? Sean has long said that the only opinions that matter to him are those of his parents, his two young children, who he famously has kept out of the public eye, and his wife, Rebecca.

Rebecca Miller Spicer is no stranger to working in a Republican White House, as she was one of President George W. Bush's staff members. On Twitter, the Tennessee native describes herself as "Mother of the Year (just ask the kiddos)."

And when it comes to her professional career, the mother of two has been working as the senior vice president of communications of Airlines for America. Between her time as George W. Bush's associate director of communications from 2006 to 2007 until now, she worked in the wholesale beer industry as a senior vice president of communications and public affairs.

Before that, she worked as a television producer on WJLA-TV and KTRK-TV. "She began her career as a high school intern helping with 'Snow Bird' school cancellations at WSMV in her hometown of Nashville, Tenn." reads her bio on the National Council for Adoption, where she serves on the Board of Directors.

So, what did Sean Spicer do? In a surprise to many, Sean was cast as one of Season 28's Dancing With the Stars contestants. The controversial decision to invite him received widespread backlash from many, including DWTS host Tom Bergeron, who expressed disappointment that producers decided to inject politics into the show.

But for Sean, the backlash is "nothing new," he said to Variety. "Look, I'm used to that, you've got to zone it out, enjoy yourself. I know who I am and what I believe and I'm comfortable with that. I did this to have some fun, enjoy myself, and hopefully show what a great opportunity this show is for the country to bring people together, allow you to root for another person regardless of their background," he said. "And we're missing a lot of that right now."

"Tonight, you can be for everybody," he continued. "You can cheer everybody on regardless of what they believe or where they're from or what they think on a particular policy, that's good. And if people in America can look tonight and say for two hours we tuned out everything else that's going on, relaxed, had fun and laughed at Sean Spicer wearing a lime green shirt, then God bless it."

According to his Twitter page, Sean is even auctioning off that famous lime green ruffled shirt "to support @YRFund (caregivers of injured service members) & @IndyFund (tracked chairs for injured warriors," he wrote. "Great #Halloween costume potential."