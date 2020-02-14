Sean Spicer Will Be the Host of a New Talk Show — but What's His Current Role?

Sean Spicer was recently announced as the host of Spicer & Co., a daily talk show set to debut on conservative cable channel NewsMax TV on March 3, 2020. Additionally, he will also resume his duties at the White House — as a member of the President's Commission on White House Fellowships.

These developments mark the former press secretary's return to politics. Unlike his current job — he is the president of RigWil LLC — these will allow him to continue his career as a media figure.