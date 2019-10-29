Sean Spicer Is ~Still~ on 'DWTS' and Fans Are Really Confused

We just finished up Week 7 of Dancing With the Stars, and there are still seven eager couples left to potentially win the Mirror Ball Trophy on the reality dancing competition. But one couple that fans are surprised, frustrated, and confused to still see on the show is Sean Spicer and Lindsay Arnold. So, why is the politician still on DWTS? Scroll down for everything we know!

Why is Sean Spicer still on DWTS? Surprisingly enough, the former White House Press Secretary is actually pretty good at dancing, and has seemingly gotten better every week. On top of that, he and his dancing partner have yet to show up in the bottom two. Despite getting the lowest scores from the judges on the Oct. 28 episode, he's still in the running to take home the win.

But fans don't think he's the best in the ballroom. "I AM REALLY P----D OFF. You need to change the rules with this voting situation. Sean Spicer can’t dance and is constantly being saved while the good dancers get eliminated. The same things transpired last season. The winner still can’t dance," one wrote.

Some viewers are even blaming his relationship with President Donald Trump for his continued success on the show. "Why is Sean Spicer still on DWTS? One word: Trump. And his followers, most of which who don’t watch the show. Because true patriotism is supporting whoever your president tells you to support on a TV show," another angrily tweeted.

Earlier this season, Trump even took to Twitter to endorse Sean. "Vote for good guy @seanspicer tonight on Dancing With The Stars. He has always been there for us!" he wrote at the time.

But perhaps he's still around and improving because he's so inspired and motivated by the wellness aspect of the competition. "I’m down 17 pounds from the show's start," he told USA Today in a previous interview. "I’m seeing it on the scale. Every week, they're taking in my outfits, especially the pants. I can see it in my face."



Sean added, "It’s not just a show, it’s a weight-loss program. I’d love to go down another 10 or 15 pounds. If I get to the full goal, maybe we’ll talk. But this is the lowest I have weighed since I got off active (Navy Reserves) duty in 2011."

He also has the unwavering support of his partner. "The fact that we are going into week eight, I don't think anybody saw that coming. Sean is trying so hard. He gets better week after week," Lindsay told Entertainment Tonight. "We've never been in the bottom two and that just speaks to how much support we've got out there. It means so so much."