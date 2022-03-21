Tom Bergeron Praises Karma Following the Exit of a 'DWTS' Executive Producer

Since his departure in July 2020, Tom has been open about his termination, telling the late Bob Saget on his podcast that "the show [he] left was not the show [he] loved ... It was kind of obvious that we were kind of butting heads."

Well, now it seems the universe is on Tom's side because the executive producer responsible for his layoff, Andrew Llinares, is leaving DWTS after five years. Has Tom reacted to the news? Wait, does this mean that Tom could return to DWTS? Let's find out!