Tom Bergeron's Net Worth Proves That the Former Ballroom Host Still Makes Bank Tom Bergeron left 'DWTS' in 2020 after 15 years with the show. By Chrissy Bobic Published Nov. 6 2025, 11:49 a.m. ET

To most Dancing With the Stars fans, Tom Bergeron will always be remembered as the trusty host of the dancing competition series. But since he hasn't hosted the show for years, and stepped down in 2020, what is Tom Bergeron's net worth now? He was the first host of DWTS and appeared on the ballroom floor in 2005 for its series premiere.

In 2020, ABC announced that he would be leaving the series. Multiple other hosts filled the role over the years, but for longtime fans, Tom is still missed, given that his face was synonymous with the show at its inception. Before DWTS and after it, though, Tom had plenty of work on TV, and his net worth is a reflection of that.

Tom Bergeron's net worth is impressive.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Tom's net worth sits at $8 million. That's after decades in the entertainment industry as an actor, TV host, and even voice actor at times. But his career didn't come without its hardships that Tom was forced to overcome, even as he continued to work on landing new roles in television.

Tom Bergeron TV Host Net worth: $8 million Tom Bergeron is the former host of Dancing With the Stars and America's Funniest Home Videos. He has also hosted game shows, and he was once an anchor on Good Morning America. Birthdate: May 6, 1955 Birthplace: Haverhill, Mass. Marriages: Lois Bergeron ​(1982) Kids: Jessica Bergeron and Samantha Bergeron

In 2020, ahead of Season 29 of DWTS, ABC and BBC Studios shared a joint statement, per Deadline, that announced his departure. The statement said that, due to a "new creative direction," Tom was leaving the show after 15 years and even more seasons. After that, Tom competed on The Masked Singer as Taco.

He was also in six episodes of the short-lived comedy series Down the Middle. He was later asked back to DWTS for a guest spot as a judge for a Season 34 episode. But even before that, Tom had other hosting duties that put him on the map. He hosted more than 1,000 episodes of the game show Hollywood Squares, and he was once the host and producer for America's Funniest Home Videos. In fact, per The Hollywood Reporter, Tom served as host longer than anyone had before him, including Bob Saget.

Tom Bergeron and his wife have been married for more than 40 years.

Somehow, in between hosting game shows and laughing with audiences at home at silly home movies, Tom found the time to find love. He married his wife, Lois Bergeron, in 1982. She isn't in the public eye like Tom, but he has talked about her over the years, and he sometimes shares Instagram posts to honor their wedding anniversaries.

