Elaine Hendrix Faced a Major Setback Ahead of 'Dancing With The Stars' Appearance The actor is remembered by her role in 'The Parent Trap', the comedy starring Lindsay Lohan in a dual role.

There's no denying that Elaine Hendrix gave new life to her career thanks to her role in Dancing With the Stars. The actor has poured an intense amount of passion into the reality competition series in which Hollywood's best take over the dance floor. Elaine has to step away from the competition due to an unfortunate development. What happened to her? Here's what we know about the tragedy that shook Dancing with the Stars.

What happened to Elaine Hendrix?

According to People, Elaine suffered through an injury during a rehearsal ahead of an important Dancing with the Stars taping. The performer had to be transported to the hospital when she stated that she felt pain near her ribs. The team behind Dancing with the Stars is always taking care of their competitors, which is why it was determined that Elaine wasn't going to be able to compete. The exact nature of the injury wasn't disclosed to the public.

Alan Bersten is the man who competes alongside Elaine in the blockbuster ABC production. The professional dancer was with Elaine when she suffered the injury. In a video package that aired during the broadcast, Alan explained: "Elaine and I were dancing, and all of a sudden, Elaine kind of froze and said she can't move and she can't breathe, and something happened with her rib. She's in so much pain that I don't know if we're gonna dance tonight."

Elaine Hendrix wasn't eliminated due to her injury.

The show must go on. Elaine's injury meant that she wasn't going to be able to continue with her Dancing with the Stars campaign, but her resilience allowed her to stay on the show. The judges decided that the video footage of the actor's last rehearsal could be used for the competition. Both the judges and fans want to see Elaine fighting to take over the stage once again. The pre-recorded video was impressive enough for the performer to stay on the series. Jen Affleck was eliminated instead.

Carrie Ann Inaba, one of the judges, shares the fans' enthusiasm when it comes to Elaine's potential comeback: "She was looking hot and sexy, and the chemistry was so real and passionate, and she's so strong, and she's such a warrior. She's gotta come back." The Dancing with the Stars medical team believes that Elaine can return in the near future, as long as she isn't eliminated. The actor was supposed to use the Argentine Tango "Bad to the Bone" as the theme for her highly anticipated number.