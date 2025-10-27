Sandra Vergara Is Joining ‘Selling Sunset’ Season 9 — Find out About Sofia Vergara’s Younger Sister The ninth season of ‘Selling Sunset’ is just days away from its premiere. By Danielle Jennings Published Oct. 27 2025, 2:51 p.m. ET Source: Instagram: @sandravergara

For fans of Netflix’s popular reality series Selling Sunset, the wait is finally over, as the ninth season of the show about the glamorous and messy lives of California real estate agents is just days away from its premiere.

As with any new season of the show, new faces are joining the cast and the Oppenheim Group — including newbie Sandra Vergara, and yes, she is related to the Emmy-nominated actor and is her younger sister. Let’s take a look at what we know about Sandra so far.

Who is Sandra Vergara?

In addition to the striking resemblance between the two, Sandra also shares another similarity with her famous sister — she is also an actor. She has appeared on the daytime soap The Bold and the Beautiful, CSI, Nip/Tuck, and the 2011 remake of the '80s cult horror classic, Fright Night.

There is also an interesting story about her family tree. Sandra is actually related to Sofia as her cousin, but she was legally adopted by Sofia’s parents when she was only 1 year old, according to Us Weekly. “My mom always made me feel like I was one of her daughters,” Sandra said in a 2011 interview with the Huffington Post. “The same goes for my dad, rest in peace. I always felt that way.”

She also shared insight into her relationship with her famous sister. “My relationship with Sofia is normal,” Sandra added. “She’s helped me out in a number of other things. She invited me to live with her in Los Angeles, and that’s where I started to take off and choose what I wanted to do — and for that I’m grateful to her for everything.”

While not married, Sandra has been romantically linked to a Hollywood actor.

In September 2024, dating rumors swirled between Sandra and The Boys star Antony Starr, after the two attended various red carpet events together, most notably the 2024 Primetime Emmy Awards, per Us Weekly. Sandra does not have any children and has appeared to devote much of her time to her career. In addition to acting, she has also worked as a model and television host.

Sandra is set to make a splash on ‘Selling Sunset’ alongside the veterans at the O Group.

Speaking with Netflix ahead of the Season 9 premiere, Sandra shared her reasoning for joining the highly successful real estate company. “The O Group felt like the perfect fit. Sharp, high energy, and full of people who are at the top of their game,” she said. “I’ve always had an eye for design and a love for people, so combining that in real estate just clicked,” she told the outlet. “I’d seen [Selling Sunset] and always thought the women were incredibly dynamic. But being on the inside now, it’s a whole different level of excitement.”