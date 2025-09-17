Is Elaine Hendrix Married? Here's What We Know as 'Parent Trap' Star Steps out on 'DWTS' Elaine is best known for her role as Meredith Blake, but did she find her own romantic match in life? By Ivy Griffith Published Sept. 17 2025, 3:24 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

If you have ever watched the Disney Parent Trap movie starring Lindsay Lohan, you will likely instantly recognize the name Elaine Hendrix. As Meredith Blake in the movie, Elaine was an icon for '90s kids, and she segued into a major career with appearances on Friends, Two and a Half Men, CSI, Criminal Minds, NCIS: Los Angeles, and Transparent. These days, life looks a bit different.

In 2025, she was tapped to appear on the 34th season of Dancing With the Stars, and fans wanted to catch up with her life and what she's been up to. Including wondering: is she married these days, or living the single life? Here's what we know about her relationship status as of 2025.

Is Elaine Hendrix married?

Unfortunately for her fans, Elaine is fairly quiet about her private life. She does post to Instagram, where she has shared photos of herself gearing up for Dancing With the Stars, as well as photos with other celebrities, including Michael J. Fox and the late Bob Barker. And, of course, she shares her love for animals, including the work she does for shelter animals and the love she has for her own pets.

But do any romantic partners appear amongst the posts? No, Elaine has not shared any content that appears to suggest who she might be dating, or whether or not she's even in a relationship.

As far as we can tell, Elaine is not married and never has been. Although she has been linked in the past through rumor with celebrities like actor David Faustino and film director Christopher J. Corabi, it appears that she's enjoying the single life these days. At least, if she's married, she's keeping it completely on the down low.

Elaine's 'DWTS' appearance has been rife with 'Parent Trap' references.

Luckily, living life mostly out of the public eye didn't preclude her from joining Dancing With the Stars. Alongside her dancing partner, Alan Bersten, she broke out her dancing moves for the popular reality series.

It's interesting to note that this isn't Elaine's first turn on the big stage as a dancer. In fact, prior to becoming an actor, she trained as a professional dancer. Unfortunately, that career path came to a screeching halt when she was struck by a car while riding her bike in the early '90s. The dancing world's loss is the acting world's gain.

And luckily, DWTS gives her a chance to dust off those old dancing shoes and show the world what she's made of. For her first dance with Alex, Elaine's cha-cha to Kesha's "Woman" brought out some nostalgic references to her role as Meredith Blake in Parent Trap.