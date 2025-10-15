Dylan Efron Melts Hearts the World Over with 'DWTS' Tribute to His Little Sister "She's everything to me. I want to show her to live her life with confidence." By Ivy Griffith Published Oct. 15 2025, 1:24 p.m. ET Source: ABC

There was a time when actor Dylan Efron was battling to separate his image from his ultra-famous brother, Zac Efron. But those days seem to be squarely in the past now, especially following his heartfelt and stand-out performances on ABC's Dancing with the Stars.

Like brother Zac, Dylan knows how to move and has shown off his skills like an expert on DWTS. But it was more than his moves that had people buzzing after Dylan took to the stage with a heartwarming tribute to one of the most important people in his life: his little sister, Olivia. Here's what we know about the heartwarming dance, plus the sweet nod he made to brother Zac.

Dylan Efron charms on 'DWTS' with tribute dance to little sister, Olivia.

Tribute Week for Dancing with the Stars Season 34 was even more emotionally charged than usual. Robert Irwin, son of the late great Steve Irwin, set the waterworks off with a loving tribute to his mom and dad to the tune of Phil Collins's "You'll Be in My Heart" from the Tarzan soundtrack. And then there was Dylan Efron.

Dylan took to the stage with a surprising partner: his 5-year-old sister, Olivia. 33-year-old Dylan mused in a rehearsal video, "I wasn't expecting to be a big brother. She's 5, and I'm 33. But immediately I was inseparable from her. She's everything to me. I want to show her to live her life with confidence" (excerpts via The News).

Dylan's social media features him doting on his little sister, so it's no surprise that he chose her for the tribute dance. However, Olivia wasn't the only sibling to get a nod.

But the night wasn't just about Olivia; Dylan had a nod for brother Zac, as well.

The contemporary dance that Dylan and Olivia twirled to was set to the tune of "Rewrite the Stars," which was sung by none other than his brother Zac, along with Zendaya, in The Greatest Showman.

In the same video where Dylan mused on his adoration for his little sister, he had some appreciative words for his big brother, as well: "He’s always taken care of me and done things that were so selfless. I want to be that for Olivia." In a September 2025 interview with People, Dylan reflected that it never surprised him that Zac became such a superstar. After all, he shared, he adored his brother too.

He told the outlet, "And then as far as my brother, I always looked up to him. When I was 12, he was 16 with muscles and stuff, like working out. So I'm always like, 'How do you work out?' And, like, he was teaching me that stuff." He added, "So I always looked up to him. So then, when everyone else started looking up to him, [it] was like, of course, my big brother. That's kinda how it always felt. I was never surprised that he became what he is."