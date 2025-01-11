Is Zac Efron’s Brother Dylan Dating Anyone? The Internet Wants to Know Dylan Efron seems like a Faithful guy! By Jennifer Tisdale Published Jan. 11 2025, 1:39 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@dylanefron

In thrilling news, Zac Efron's little brother has stepped out of the athletic shadow of his older brother to take his place on The Traitors throne. Season 3 of the beloved treacherous reality show kicked off with Dylan Efron outing Bob the Drag Queen in the only acceptable way, as the titular traitor. "I think I’m the closest in the house to finding someone right now," he confidently told his fellow players.

Article continues below advertisement

Speaking of finding the right one, or possibly being a player, we are dying to know more about Dylan's dating life. Does hold those cards close to his chest like his elusive brother? Being able to keep a good secret is a crucial part of being on The Traitors, but it's not a good look when it comes to dating. Here's what we know.

Article continues below advertisement

Is Zac Efron's brother dating anyone? Here's what we know about Dylan's love life.

We went scrolling through Dylan's Instagram and finally struck some possible gold in a post from February 2019. In it he is posing with a girl in a photobooth style pic. The next slide shows the two of them cozying up on a boat while the third slide if a solo picture of the lady baking. In the final pic, they are Facetiming each other though their faces are obscured with a monkey emoji. The caption reads, "Happy bday @courtking," with a black heart emoji.

The mysterious Courtney King shows up again in September 2018. This time the two are eating at an outdoor restaurant in what might be Rome. The caption is just another black heart emoji. Should we go on The Traitors? We're very good at this. Obviously we can't stay on Dylan's Instagram forever, but we did find one more adorable picture of the two of them from Valentine's Day 2018. There is definitely a smooch involved.

Article continues below advertisement

Dylan describes himself as a shy extrovert.

In a 2021 interview with BroBible, Dylan was asked about what it was like growing up in a family with a famous person. Evidently Dylan was more of a behind-the-camera guy at first, quite literally, but that's not really his style. He describes himself as an extrovert who loves connecting with people, but is "shy until you get to know me." Unlike his brother, Dylan wasn't always looking for an audience. He preferred hanging out with his friends and playing every sport available.