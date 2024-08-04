Home > Entertainment Zac Efron's Past Struggles With Addiction Resurface Following Ibiza Pool Incident "Sometimes life gets you and it's hard to shake," Zac said in the past. By Anna Quintana Published Aug. 4 2024, 11:07 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

On Saturday, August 2, it was reported that The Iron Claw actor Zac Efron was hospitalized after an incident in a swimming pool in Ibiza. According to TMZ, Zac was pulled out of a pool by employees at the villa after a "minor incident." He was taken to the hospital, but only as a precaution, per Zac's rep.

Article continues below advertisement

He is said to be doing fine, but given the location of the incident — Ibiza is known as a party destination — and Zac's past struggle with addiction, fans are concerned about the High School Musical star.

Article continues below advertisement

Previously, Zac has opened up about his addiction "struggle."

In 2014, Zac made headlines when he got into a fight with a homeless man on skid row, just one year after his highly publicized stint in rehab. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, he admitted to struggling with drugs and alcohol. "I was drinking a lot, way too much," he shared. "It’s never one specific thing. I mean, you’re in your 20s, single, going through life in Hollywood, you know? Everything is thrown at you. I wouldn’t take anything back; I needed to learn everything I did. But it was an interesting journey, to say the least.”

Source: Instagram Zac Efron with his brother Dylan.1

Article continues below advertisement

He went on to share that he joined Alcoholics Anonymous, adding, "And I think it’s changed my life. I’m much more comfortable in my own skin. Things are so much easier now." But Zac called his battle with addiction "a never-ending struggle."

Zac has also struggled with insomnia and depression.

Following his role in the 2017 Baywatch movie, Zac revealed that his intense training schedule led him to develop insomnia and depression. “I started to develop insomnia, and I fell into a pretty bad depression, for a long time," he told Men's Health in 2022. "Something about that experience burned me out. I had a really hard time recentering. Ultimately they chalked it up to taking way too many diuretics for way too long, and it messed something up.”

Article continues below advertisement

In a more recent interview with Kevin McCarthy in 2023, Zac opened up even more, saying, I've never really spoken about it ... we're in a different space today now and it's the right time to be vocal about these things and let people know you don't have to suffer alone. Don't hide it."