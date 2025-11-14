Did Whitney Leave MomTok or Not? Here’s Where She Really Stands "A girl knows what she wants." By Jennifer Farrington Published Nov. 14 2025, 12:28 p.m. ET Source: Hulu

If you’ve been following MomTok, which later blossomed into the Hulu series The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, then you’re already familiar with Whitney Leavitt and her wishy-washy stance with the group. But with all the drama that’s played out among the Mormon moms from Utah, led by Taylor Frankie Paul, it can be hard to keep track of everything. For starters, Whitney appeared to have left MomTok in Season 1 of the Hulu series.

But then, in Season 2, the group held a vote on whether she should be allowed back in. By the Season 2 finale, she received enough votes to secure her place. But when Season 3 rolled around on Nov. 13, 2025, Whitney was nowhere to be found, at least not until Episode 5. And that’s because she had left the group again. Or was she just stepping away from the show? It’s a little confusing, so we’re here to break it down and give you some clarity.

Why did Whitney Leavitt leave MomTok from 'Secret Lives of Mormom Wives'?

Whitney appears to leave MomTok in Season 1 of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives because she simply needs a break from the drama and wants more time to focus on her family life. But in her Season 3 confessional, she actually clarified that she never truly left the group. “I was always and am still part of that group,” Whitney explained.

And while the whole “half-ass” voting situation, as she put it, left her feeling salty, by the end of Season 2, she was back in and on mostly good terms with the other ladies.

But when Season 3 rolled around on Nov. 13, 2025, Whitney was nowhere to be found, prompting fans to assume she left … again? She later revealed she didn’t leave the group at all; she stepped away from the show ahead of Season 3 because she was “exhausted” from the drama and there were some contract negotiation issues. Plus, she had moved to St. George and was farther away from the ladies.

But then an opportunity came up that she couldn’t pass on. During contract talks, Whitney says she did request a role on another TV show, but she made it clear she did not ask for Oscar tickets, despite what people were saying. And when she heard from her team that Dancing With the Stars was planning to cast someone from The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, she was motivated to rejoin the show. “I’ll come back for that,” Whitney said.

Essentially, it was her knowing she had to be part of the series to even be considered for the casting opportunity that pushed her to return. “I’m filming because I was offered the opportunity to audition and I’m so excited for one of us to get it,” she shared, adding in her confessional, “A girl knows what she wants.”

So no, Whitney didn’t leave MomTok. She stepped away from filming and pulled back from the girls because she was busy with her own work and still felt the Season 2 vote wasn’t genuine. Naturally, she distanced herself, but she still considers herself part of MomTok, no matter how small the capacity.

MomTok is now just a business for Whitney Leavitt.