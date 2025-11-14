'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' Season 3 Shows a Potential End for Jessi and Jordan "I want our family to be whole again," Jordan tells Jessi on the show. By Chrissy Bobic Published Nov. 14 2025, 12:06 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@justjordddy

Call it the reality TV curse, or just being forced to put it all out there with producers and cameras around, but Jessi and Jordan Ngatikaura face some serious marital issues in Season 3 of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. In fact, they even take a 90 day break from their marriage. So, are Jessi and Jordan together now, after Mormon Wives finished filming its third season?

They aren't the first couple to air their dirty laundry on the Hulu reality show. But, because they both share insecurities and concerns with their marriage during the third season, it does make some fans wonder what the future holds for them. The season filmed months before it was released, though, so what happened between the time of Jordan telling Jessi he wants their family "to be whole again" and present day?

Are Jessi and Jordan still together after 'Mormon Wives' Season 3?

During Season 3, Jessi admits to getting close to Marciano Brunette of Vanderpump Villa. She also accuses Jordan of emotional abuse. In the end, though, they appear to have worked things out. In November 2025, Jessi confirmed to SheKnows that she and Jordan are still together and working on their marriage.

And, when Jessi posted about the Season 3 premiere of Mormon Wives on Instagram, she shared a handful of photos that indicate her marriage to Jordan is still alive and well. She is still wearing her wedding ring, and there's a picture of Jessi and Jordan together. He even commented on the post with, "Love you so much" with a heart emoji.

In October 2025, well after Season 3 finished filming, Jessi shared a family photo on Instagram with herself, Jordan, and their two kids at a Disney park. Despite their issues during the filming of Season 3 of Mormon Wives, clearly, all that therapy and self-reflection worked for Jessi and Jordan.

Does Jessi cheat on Jordan on 'Mormon Wives'?

One of the things that stand in the way of Jessi and Jordan's marriage is Jessi's "affair," which she admits to on the show. She says that she and Marciano kissed and had an "emotional affair." However, according to Jessi, it was less about trying to find a new partner and more about looking for attention and validation from a man, since she wasn't getting either from Jordan.

Jessi told People that the "toxic dynamic" of her marriage led her to seek attention elsewhere. But, she added, she is glad the emotional affair came out the way it did. "I think having it come out publicly was a good wake-up call for us because it got us help," she told the outlet.