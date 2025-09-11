Inside Taylor Frankie Paul’s Relationship History Following Announcement as New ‘Bachelorette’ Taylor Frankie Paul set TikTok on fire when she revealed the “soft swinging” scandal that rocked her core friend group known as #MomTok. By Danielle Jennings Published Sept. 11 2025, 9:14 a.m. ET Source: Mega

When Hulu launched The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives in September 2024 the reality series instantly became a massive hit — and the show’s star Taylor Frankie Paul kept audiences entertained via her wild relationship tales and those of her friends. On the heels of Taylor being named as the new Bachelorette and the third season of Mormon Wives set for November, let’s take a look back at Taylor’s relationship history.

Article continues below advertisement

Taylor Frankie Paul set TikTok on fire when she revealed the “soft swinging” scandal that rocked her core friend group known as #MomTok. The scandal led to Taylor and her friends being cast on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, which became one of Hulu’s most-watched reality shows of all-time.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Let's dig into Taylor Frankie Paul’s relationship history.

In 2016, Taylor married Tate Paul, and the following year the couple welcomed their first child, daughter Indy. Three years later, they became parents for the second time with the birth of their son, Ocean in 2020, according to PEOPLE.

By 2021, the former couple separated, which Taylor announced in the now-infamous TikTok video where she revealed the “soft swinging” between them and some of their friends that led to the end of their marriage. In 2022, Taylor officially filed for divorce and the couple currently have an amicable co-parenting relationship.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Hulu

The Mormon Wives star then moved on to her very rocky relationship with Dakota Mortensen, which was documented on the first and second seasons of the show. The peak of their relationship troubles came when Taylor was arrested for domestic violence following an altercation between her and Dakota at her home in Utah, per PEOPLE.

Article continues below advertisement

The former couple patched things up and welcomed their son Ever in 2024. However, the up-and-downs of their relationship continued and they officially called it quits.

Taylor shocked fans when it was announced that she was the new ‘Bachelorette.’

On Wednesday, Sept. 10, Taylor revealed during her appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast that she is the newest lady to be looking for love on the long-running ABC hit dating competition series. When asked by podcast host Alex Cooper if she informed Dakota about the news of joining the show, Taylor confirmed that had not. “I have not confirmed it with him,” she said. “So I don't know if he knows or if he knew I had the opportunity. So he’ll know Wednesday.”

Article continues below advertisement

“If anything he says is real, I would say sad,” Taylor shared of how she feels Dakota will take the news. “He does know that I was dating and, you know, meeting people, so that we've already had that first hurt, I guess. I think that's the hardest part is when you see their first dating or hookup or whatever it is. That's gonna always take a toll no matter what.”

Source: Hulu