Future Bachelorette Taylor Frankie Paul Has Never Been Shy About Addressing Those Swinging Rumors

Long before Taylor Frankie Paul was leading the charge on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives and leading the men on The Bachelorette, she was a content creator from Utah. But she wasn't just making content and raising her kids, because somewhere along the way, she found herself involved in a swinging scandal. Unfortunately for her, no matter what else she does in the entertainment world, she can't quite get away from the details about the scandal and rumors that followed.

Taylor's own admission of swinging and her detailed videos on social media made the scandal that much wilder, and it rocked MomTok, the group of women who made content with Taylor. It left many wondering the now iconic phrase about if MomTok could "survive" the scandal. Spoiler alert, it did. But it is something that continues to follow Taylor regardless.

Taylor Frankie Paul's Swinging days are probably behind her.

In 2022, Taylor shared in a Facebook Live with her millions of followers that she and her husband, Tate Paul, were getting a divorce. At the same time, she admitted to what she called "soft swinging." She said that her now ex-husband did not "fully switch" partners when she and he would engage in soft swinging.

Instead, she said during her Live, the deal was to be able to hook up with other people as long as your partner was there. She violated that agreement by sleeping with one of her friend's husbands when Tate was not there. "I got belligerent and we went and messed up by ourselves rather than with the whole group, if that makes sense," Taylor explained.

She also said that other couples involved in swinging were also headed for divorce. Though she also said that most of MomTok was not involved in swinging with her or her husband. Despite some of Taylor's friends being part of the swinging agreement that she apparently had with some of them, she was essentially shunned by many immediately following her whistle-blowing on social media.

Who did Taylor Frankie Paul swing with?

Although Taylor was initially blacklisted as far as MomTok is concerned, she managed to make amends with most of the women on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. Outside of the show, she didn't directly name names about the swinging scandal that rocked her Mormon community in Utah. But there is speculation that Taylor slept with Brayden Rowley, the now ex-husband of her former friend McKenna Rowley.

Brayden admitted to being unfaithful, though he didn't call Taylor out by name, during the soft swinging days of the friend group, of which Taylor has not disclosed names. He mentioned it in an episode of his podcast, OnlyDads.