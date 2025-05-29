‘SLOMW’ Star Whitney Leavitt Shared Her Side of Her Feud With Mikayla Matthews (EXCLUSIVE) “The perspective that I've gained is like, clearly she cared so much and was hurt, and that's how she expressed her hurt." By Elizabeth Randolph Published May 29 2025, 3:49 p.m. ET Source: Hulu

The cast of Hulu’s The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives can do many things well, including choreographing impressive TikTok dance routines and throwing a well-themed party. But, as Season 2 of the series showed, friendships are a bit more challenging. The season saw the division of several friendships that seemed solid in Season 1. Mikayla Matthews, for instance, decided she no longer wanted anything to do with her former bestie, Whitney Leavitt.

Whitney spent most of the 10-episode season, which aired on May 15, 2025, trying to get back into #MomTok’s good graces. And while she won the majority over, Mikayla made it clear on the show that she wasn’t impressed. Whitney spoke to Distractify about her and Mikayla’s unfortunate feud this season.

Source: Hulu

Whitney Leavitt said she thinks Mikayla Matthews felt “abandoned” by her.

Whitney and Mikayla’s issues were palpable from the beginning of Season 2. Throughout the season, it became clear to fans that something had happened between them that led to their friendship dying out. During our conversation, Whitney said she didn’t believe there was a “specific” moment that caused her and Mikayla’s friendship to end. However, the influencer said watching the season back made her realize how broken their friendship had become.

“The perspective that I've gained is like, clearly she cared so much and was hurt, and that's how she expressed her hurt,” Whitney explained. “Because we were best friends, and she clearly felt abandoned by me, and that was her expressing her hurt.”

Mikayla shared her side of what happened between her and Whitney in Season 2, Episode 5, “The Book of Divisions.” In a confessional, she discussed how she, Whitney, and Mayci Neeley were best friends two years before the show began. Mikayla said their friction began last season during a group photo shoot in Park City. When she told Whitney she felt left out by the group while she was navigating her chronic illness, she said Whitney “gaslit” her into thinking she was the problem.

“I had a couple of conversations with her about it, and it was almost like she gaslit me and flipped it on me and made it seem like, ‘Oh well, you’re doing this to yourself.’” Mikayla added that Whitney “unfollowed me without any explanation and showed up to my birthday party just to talk to Mayci.”

Whitney and Mikayla’s feud will likely continue into ‘SLOMW’ Season 3.

In the same episode, the former BFFs sat down for a one-on-one conversation. Whitney told Mikayla that she felt she was being attacked online, mentioning their feud on social media. As their mutual friend Mayci continued to miss Mikayla’s earlier plan for her to get out of her car and interrupt the conversation anytime she said “sisterhood,” she continued telling Whitney that she no longer wanted to be friends.