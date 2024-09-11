Mikayla Matthews Opens Up Her About "Chronic Illness" While Filming 'Secret Lives'

After every dramatic episode of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives dropped on Hulu at once and tons of subscribers flew through each one, they took to social media to declare who their favorite member (and former member) of MomTok is. But one unproblematic queen, Mikayla Matthews, has fans talking for another reason. Many are rooting for her to have more screentime in future seasons because of the way she stays out of the drama.

And on Instagram, she shared what she hoped to add to the series. Not only did Mikayla stay out of most of the drama in the inaugural season, but her family life is also pretty private on the show. But that might not be through any fault of hers. She said on Instagram that she would like to share more of her story about her "chronic illness" if there is a second season, especially since Season 1 didn't shine too much light on her life outside of the group. And fans couldn't agree more.

Mikayla Matthews said she has a chronic illness she lives with.

In an Instagram post about filming the show, Mikayla shared photos of her skin with visible spots all over it and she shared details about her condition in the caption. A condition that she still isn't totally sure about.

"What you didn't see on the show," she wrote. "Showing up for filming the whole first season was not only physically exhausting but extremely mentally challenging, and watching the show, it's very obvious I was fighting for my life, not only [because] I'm surrounded by crazy women lol but because I was really really struggling. I want to continue to shed light on the many stages of my chronic illness and chronic illness in general."

She added that she hopes "to come back again" for a second season and "share [her] full story." While she didn't share what her chronic illness is, some of Mikayla's followers speculated in the comments that she could have severe eczema or a condition called topical steroid withdrawal. However, Mikayla hasn't confirmed either of these diagnosis to be the case. And it looks like she continues to go through testing to figure out what is causing the inflammation on her face, legs, arms, and stomach.

Mikayla hopes Season 2 of 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' focuses more on her story.

As of September 11, 2024, Hulu hasn't announced a second season of the Mormon Wives show. However, given its overnight success and the constant curiosity about the MomTok ladies, it's hard to believe that this is a one-and-done show with just one season. And Mikayla is ready to share her struggle with viewers.