Mayci Neeley's Ex Was a Big Part of Her Life Long Before MomTok Was Ever a Thing Mayci has shared her wild story in her blog. By Chrissy Bobic Published May 23 2025, 12:13 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@maycineeley

The women of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives and MomTok are not without their baggage, no matter how charmed their lives seem on the Hulu reality show. That goes for Mayci Neeley, too, since she has been candid about her life before reality TV fame and before MomTok was even a thought in her mind. One thing she has been open about is her ex, who is also the father of her oldest child, Hudson.

But who is Mayci Neeley's ex-husband? She is married to Jacob Neeley now, and the pair share a daughter together with another child on the way. They have raised Hudson together, but before she even met Jacob, Mayci's life was full of drama with her ex. And now, fans of hers want to know what happened.

What happened to Mayci Neeley's first husband?

Technically, nothing happened to Mayci's first husband, because Jacob is the only man she is reported to have ever married. However (and what's a big however), Mayci's boyfriend and the father of her first child was a big part of her life and a big part of how she got to where she is today. After all, if he was still in the picture when she met Jacob, she might not have developed feelings for Jacob and eventually married him.

According to Mayci's blog, which is still online, her boyfriend from before Jacob was just that — a boyfriend and not a first husband. But he actually died before she gave birth to their son. Mayci wrote in her blog that she and her boyfriend, Arik, found out she was pregnant while she was still attending Brigham Young University. They had their ups and downs, but Arik wanted to marry her before he unexpectedly died.

After Mayci found out Arik had cheated on her, she broke things off. But it didn't take long for the pair to contact each other again. Arik's last text message to Mayci said, "I love you so much, Mayci. I will never forgive myself. You deserve better, and I'm sorry I put you through this. You're the best thing that has ever happened to me, and I will cherish every memory I was blessed to share with you. Go. J."

The last bit was unintelligible and cut off, and Mayci later learned why. Apparently, Arik had been texting her while driving and got into a car accident. He died, which Mayci found out through an Instagram post. Although they hadn't been married, and he wasn't her first husband, he was a big part of her life for a while.

She wrote in her blog that the first time she felt her baby kick was the day Arik died, before she found out about his accident. What followed was a lot of grief and sadness before she found out that the babyy she shared with her now late ex was a boy.

How did Mayci Neeley meet Jacob Neeley?

After Mayci gave birth to her son, she returned to school. Later, she met Jacob through a friend. Well, technically, he was also talking to that friend, but Mayci and Jacob hit it off, and apparently, Mayci's friend didn't mind passing Jacob on to her. They got married in 2018, and in 2021, they welcomed daughter Harlow. In February 2025, the couple shared they were expanding their family by one more, thanks to in-vitro fertilization.