'Mormon Wives' Star Layla Taylor Addresses Marciano and Jessi's Rumored Affair (EXCLUSIVE) By Elizabeth Randolph Published May 29 2025, 9:50 a.m. ET

Amid the MomTok madness was a bombshell finale that included a damaging accusation involving Vanderpump Villa star Marciano Brunette and Jessi. During the finale, Marciano told Layla he and Jessi had an affair. Jessi, of course, is married to Jordan. In an exclusive interview with Distractify, Layla shared how she felt hearing the affair accusations regarding her friend.

Source: Hulu

Layla Taylor was "caught off guard" by Marciano Brunette's 'SLOMW' "confession."

Layla shared with us that she was equally taken aback by Marciano stating he and Jessi slept together. She said being in a position where her friend is being accused of cheating on her husband was "hard," and she was confused about what really happened between them.

"At that moment, I didn't know what to believe," Layla said. "Obviously, I don't know Marciano at all compared to who I know Jessi to be. So it's hard to believe someone when you knew him for three days on a show in Italy. So normally, you would side with your friend and naturally believe your friend. So it was definitely hard in that moment."

"I think I was just very caught off guard, because it's just not at all what I expected to hear that day," she continued. "I thought I was going to come in and hear some things about Demi, so to have it completely flipped to a different person was definitely hard, and took me back, for sure."

Viewers watched in SLOMW Season 2 as Layla, Jessi, Mikayla, Demi, and Jen took a girls' trip to Italy as a farewell to Jen, who was moving to Arizona with her husband, Zac Affleck, and their children. During the trip, Marciano hinted at him and Demi, who is also married, having a connection. However, when Layla confronted him, he denied hooking up with Demi and said there was more to the story.

"It is not even just about Demi,” Marciano said in the finale (via Reality Tea). "One thing led to another. Oh, more than [just making out].” The Castello Rosato employee also claimed Jessi's husband "doesn’t know the truth about how extensive it was," stating it was more than a "one-night stand." In addition to his accusations, the Hulu stars were accused of making out at the LA bar TomTom, which Jessi vehemently denied on the show.

