Jessi Ngatikaura Explains on 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' What Her Labiaplasty Entailed

After you watch the first season of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives on Hulu, you might find yourself wondering if there is anything these ladies won't talk about. Because even though the women do indeed follow the Mormon religion, there is little that's off the table for them, including Jessi Ngatikaura's labiaplasty.

On the show, she opens up about her procedure to the other women and even shows them the aftermath of her bikini area to more closely share what work she had done. But for those who aren't sure about what the medical procedure is or what it entails, they might need more of an explanation than Jessi's, which includes claims of "cutting off that extra meat."

Jessi Ngatikaura has labiaplasty on 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.'

On The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, Jessi says that her "meat curtains" tend to "hang low," which is what prompted her to have work done below the belt. But what did she actually have done and how invasive is it? According to the Cleveland Clinic, a labiaplasty is a real procedure done to "reduce the size of your labia minora." This is the skin folds found on the outside of the vagina.

For most patients, recovery lasts just a few days. And sexual activity should be avoided for four to six weeks following the procedure. However, this isn't the same as getting temporary lip injections or fillers. A labiaplasty is meant to be long-lasting and needed just once in order to revamp the exterior look of the nether regions for those who have vaginas.

The way they all wanted to see her labia, nah all of them give 🍍 #SecretLivesOfMormonWives — Famke Jenkins (@RobynMcNaughty) September 8, 2024

For Jessi, the recovery seems to be minimal, since she is all for a Vegas trip not long after she has the labiaplasty on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. She also wastes little time showing off her new vagina to her fellow MomTok members. Well, not new vagina, but for Jessi, it seems to feel that way.

Jessi Ngatikaura gave birth to two kids.

According to Jessi on the show, the reason behind her labiaplasty is that her vagina looked different after having two kids. Jessi gave birth to one kid with her ex and one kid with her husband, Jordan Ngatikaura. Jordan also has a daughter from a previous relationship. Outside of being a busy mom, Jessi also runs her own business, JZ Styles, which offers quality hair extensions and other hair treatments. Though somewhere in there, she fit in her labiaplasty procedure.