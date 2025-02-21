Mikayla Matthews Will Share Her Fourth Pregnancy on 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' Mikayla Matthews and husband Jace Terry already have three kids together. By Chrissy Bobic Published Feb. 21 2025, 9:49 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@mikayla__matt

Apparently, there isn't much to do in the colder months in Utah except procreate. At least, that's the case when it comes to the ladies of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. Not long after cast member Jennifer Affleck announced her own pregnancy with her third baby, Mikayla Matthews shared the news that she and husband Jace Terry are expecting their fourth child.

But what is Mikayla Matthews's due date? It looks like Season 2 of Secret Lives will mirror the inaugural season by featuring two pregnancies once again. In Season 1, Taylor Frankie Paul was pregnant for most of filming, and toward the end of the season, Whitney Leavitt announced her own pregnancy. Now, Mikayla and Jennifer will share their respective pregnancies with viewers.

What is Mikayla Matthews's due date on 'The Secret lives of Mormon Wives'?

Mikayla shared the news of her pregnancy on Instagram on Feb. 20 with a collection of family photos and some shots of her holding a sonogram and her baby bump. In the caption, she wrote, "Thought I'd finally announce the next step on my healing journey. Can't wait to love on this baby." As far as the due date goes, she did not share that in the post.

However, in an interview with People, Mikayla shared that she and Jace told their other three children about the pregnancy after her first ultrasound, which took place when she was around eight weeks pregnant. She revealed that, at the time, her kids said the baby was a gift from Santa. Since that places her eight-week mark around December 2024, it's possible that Mikayla's due date is in July 2025.

Mikayla also revealed the outlet that she shared the news with her other kids during the filming of Secret Lives. The actual birth might not make it into the second season, but hey, there's always Season 3 to share that part of her pregnancy journey. And most of the ladies from the show were quick to comment on Mikayla's Instagram announcement after she posted it.