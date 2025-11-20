Is Tom Wozniczka Married? Diving Into the Actor's Love Life The French actor is slowly becoming a star in the United States thanks to several productions. By Diego Peralta Published Nov. 20 2025, 4:23 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Whenever a new celebrity steals the heart of the audience on the screen, people begin to wonder what their love life looks like away from the screen. Tom Wozniczka is using Champagne Problems to prove that he's good romantic comedy material.

Is Tom married? Here's what we know about the actor's life beyond what he accomplishes in Netflix movies. The performer might look good in the films he works on, but that doesn't necessarily mean that he's available for dating when he's not working in Hollywood.

Source: Netflix

Is Tom Wozniczka married?

It's hard to tell if Tom is married or not. The actor is slowly making his way into the Hollywood news cycle. After all, Tom built the foundation of his career in French cinema. By taking a look at Tom's official Instagram profile, there's nothing that points to a romantic relationship going back to 2023. The performer only uses his social media accounts to promote the productions he is a part of.

Hollywood stars need a little bit of mystery to become icons. The fact that there's very little information regarding Tom's love affairs shouldn't come as a surprise.

Tom brings to the screen a craft that was shaped through French productions such as Besoin d'Amour and Souviens moi. His rise through Hollywood could happen if he finds the right projects that will turn him into a blockbuster star. In the meantime, there's nothing left to do for fans but speculate about the actor's romantic situation.

Source: Netflix

'Slow Horses' helped Tom achieve his dreams.

Champagne Problems does a fine job of establishing Tom as a charismatic romantic comedy star. But before he was involved with the Netflix production, the actor made an appearance in the Apple TV+ acclaimed drama, Slow Horses. The fourth installment of the series is filled with unexpected twists and turns. The story allowed Tom to be introduced as Patrice, a mercenary working under Frank Harkness (Hugo Weaving). This was the first major Hollywood role the artist got his hands on.

While he's only been in two relatively small Hollywood stories, the performer has the potential to become a serious star with any film or television series that sticks with audiences. Tom's journey could be similar to the one Pedro Pascal went through before he became a blockbuster leading man. After growing up in Chile, Pedro worked hard for years. Eventually, the actor headlined The Mandalorian and The Fantastic Four: First Steps.