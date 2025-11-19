Billy Ray Cyrus and British Actress Elizabeth Hurley's Complete Relationship Timeline A source said their relationship is "a slap in the face" to Tish. By Risa Weber Updated Nov. 19 2025, 3:23 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @elizabethhurley1

Country music star Billy Ray Cyrus has had three marriages of varying lengths. His first marriage was to Cindy Smith, to whom he was married from 1986 to 1992. He was then married to Tish Cyrus for 28 years, and they had five kids together. His most recent marriage, to Australian singer Firerose, only lasted from October 2023 to August 2024.

Less than a year after his third marriage ended, Billy Ray was spotted with a new partner: British actress Elizabeth Hurley. Here's how their relationship has played out so far.

Source: MEGA

Billy Ray and Elizabeth did the movie 'Christmas in Paradise' together in 2022.

Per Cosmo, they had chemistry together on set, but lost touch after they stopped filming. A source later told The Daily Mail that Tish, whom Billy Ray divorced in 2022, had suspicions that he was cheating on her with Elizabeth at the time.

"Tish had her thoughts and suspicions at the time that he was cheating on her with Liz, but Billy Ray flat-out denied it," they said.

After Billy Ray divorced Tish in 2022, he married Firerose.

Firerose and Billy Ray began dating in 2023 after they grew close while making music together. They announced their engagement in November 2023 and got married about a month later. Firerose is an Australian singer-songwriter who had crossed paths with Billy Ray in the past. They met on the studio lot while Billy Ray was filming Hannah Montana.

The court documents say that the marriage ended due to "irreconcilable differences" and "inappropriate marital conduct." Their marriage was annulled in August 2024.

In April 2025, Elizabeth made her relationship with Billy Ray Instagram official.

Elizabeth and Billy Ray got back in touch. On Easter, Elizabeth shared a photo of herself and Billy Ray leaning on a wooden fence. Billy Ray wears bunny ears and kisses her cheek as she smiles. Elizabeth simply captioned the photo, "Happy Easter."

The day after Elizabeth posted the photo, a source told The Daily Mail that the relationship is a "slap in the face" to Tish. They said, "They got very close on the set and seeing that they are together now is a slap in the face for Tish, but it also confirms that she was likely right about her suspicions. They never stopped being in contact."

A source talked to Page Six about the new romance, saying, "She’s been waiting a long time for romance. I think she likes the whole cowboy thing. Liz’s friends think it must be a joke or madness, but they aren’t saying it to her."

In June of 2025, Billy Ray said Elizabeth is the love of his life.

Billy Ray posted a photo of the couple together in honor of Elizabeth's 60th birthday. The caption reads, "Happy birthday to the love of my life."