Who Has Elizabeth Hurley Dated? She Denied the Prince Harry Rumors
Actress and model Elizabeth Hurley is best known for her role in Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery and as the Devil in Bedazzled alongside Brendan Fraser. She's also regarded as a fashion icon in her own right, with many arguing that her now-famous black Versace dress launched her to global fame.
Besides all of her career accomplishments, lately the rumor mill has suggested that Elizabeth was involved with a young Prince Harry. Let's take a look into Elizabeth's relationship history and see what she's said about the young royal.
Elizabeth dated Hugh Grant for 13 years.
Perhaps Elizabeth's most notable relationship, her acting career rose to prominence alongside Hugh Grant, whom she dated from 1987 until 2000, per Us Weekly. It was while attending the premiere of Hugh's film Four Weddings and a Funeral in 1994 that she wore the now-famous black Versace dress and launched to global fame.
The duo initially met on the set of a Spanish film titled Remando Al Viento. However, in 1995, during their relationship, Hugh came under fire for soliciting a sex worker, per The Guardian, although Elizabeth stood by him at the time. In 2000, the duo announced their split. Despite the chaos of their relationship, it seems the pair are truly on good terms, as Elizabeth chose Hugh to be her only child's godparent in 2002.
Elizabeth dated Steve Bing in the early 2000s.
American businessman and film financier Steve Bing and Elizabeth dated for 18 months in the early 2000s. On April 4, 2022, Elizabeth gave birth to a son, Damian Charles Hurley, and claimed Steve to be the father. Steve denied paternity, insisting that his and Elizabeth's relationship in 2001 was "non-exclusive," per BBC News. However, a DNA test confirmed Steve to be the father of her child.
Sadly, Steve Bing died by suicide on June 22, 2020, after jumping out of the window of his 27th-floor apartment in Los Angeles. A source told Page Six that Steve had been battling mental health issues, such as bipolar disorder, as well as drug-related issues that may have contributed to his death.
From 2007–2011, Elizabeth was married to Arun Nayar.
Elizabeth began dating Indian textile heir Arun Nayar in late 2002. The pair were married in two ceremonies in 2007. In 2010, Elizabeth announced their split on Twitter after she was accused of cheating on her husband with cricket star Shane Warne. Their divorce was finalized in 2011. According to court documents obtained by People, Elizabeth cited "unreasonable behaviour" as the cause for their separation, which is enough grounds for divorce in the U.K.
In 2020, Elizabeth opened up about her divorce to Tatler, saying she had the "most amicable divorce in the world, and my lawyer said it was the cheapest case she'd ever handled because neither of us wanted anything. I pay for everything myself and I'm very happy that way."
Elizabeth was briefly engaged to Shane Warne.
Elizabeth began dating cricket player Shane Warne shortly after her split from Arun Nayar. According to The Sun, the couple met at the races in July 2010, where their relationship escalated and led to an impromptu proposal in 2011. By 2013, however, the couple had split, and their engagement was called off. Rumors that the couple was rekindling their relationship were shot down by Shane on Twitter in 2021.
In March 2022, Shane died in Thailand of a suspected heart attack, as confirmed by his company, 708 Gin, on Instagram. Elizabeth reflected on Shane's death later that year, telling The Times, "[I]t was very hard and it still is very hard. Losing Shane was terrible. It’s taken a long time to sink in. I honestly kept thinking he’d call and it would turn out to be some big Aussie joke."
Elizabeth Hurley shut down rumors suggesting she took Prince Harry's virginity.
In a December 2022 article by The Times, Elizabeth reflected upon her past relationships. The author brought up a rumor circulating U.K. social circles as a result of Prince Harry's upcoming memoir Spare — that the Gossip Girl actress had taken his virginity.
The rumor started after an alleged excerpt of Spare apparently claimed the young royal had sex for the first time as a teen with an older woman in the "countryside." Hurley previously owned a farmhouse in Gloucestershire, per TMZ.
When asked outright if the rumors were true, Elizabeth said, "Not me. Not guilty. Ha!" Then, the interviewer pushes further and Elizabeth says firmly, "No. Not me. Absolutely not."