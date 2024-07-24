Home > Entertainment Leaked Audio Appears to Reveal Billy Ray Cyrus Hurling Shocking Insults at Ex-Wives Tish and Firerose Billy allegedly called Tish a "skank" and told Firerose she was a "selfish b---h." By Jamie Lee Jul. 24 2024, Published 3:23 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images (l-r): Firerose, Billy Ray Cyrus, Tish Cyrus

If there's one things most folks know about the Cyrus clan, it's that they can get messy. And the latest news coming from family? Well, it gets pretty ugly.

So what's going on exactly? In some leaked recordings, Billy Ray Cyrus appears to refer to his ex-wife Tish as a "skank" and his other ex-wife Firerose as a "selfish b---h," among other vile accusations. Let's get into it...

Billy Ray Cyrus's leaked audio about Tish and Firerose has been raising eyebrows.

In the clip that's been making the rounds online, what seems to be a scratchy-voiced Billy can be heard berating his ex-wife Firerose about causing him to be late for a show. It just escalates from there.

"It's 9:15, you idiot," he says, continuing to talk over her as she tries to speak. "I needed to leave two hours ago. Get the f--k out of here, I'm not in no place to go do a show. I had to go when I was ready to go. If you has just shut the f--- up, if you would've just left it the f--k alone, if you would've left it alone when I told ya ... now I'm really f--king pissed."

"Once again you showed me you will not listen," he says. "I don't know who you think you are but you will not f--king listen. This ain't about your [inaudible], this ain't about your surgery, this ain't about nothing. This is about you being a f--king selfish b---h." "I don't think you're real smart," he adds. "I've changed my damn mind on that s--t. What you are is a selfish b--h." He calls her this same slur again before accusing her of "walking all over" him.

"This would not be happening if you would just shut your f--king mouth," he says, telling her to "look at the f---ing mess you made" and how he will "not tolerate that s--t." When the person he's talking to — presumably Firerose — says she just wants him to be happy, he tells her "f--k you" several times and adds that she's a "f--king idiot."

In a separate part of the audio that's been added to the aforementioned clip, Billy Ray can allegedly be heard talking about Tish and her older kids, Tish and Brandi. (Billy and Tish share three biological kids together: Miley, Braison, and Noah.)

"The other two children that were there was s--t from a previous marriage before she met Billy Ray, by two separate fathers," he says of Tish and her older kids. "No, wait a minute, I said that wrong: not a previous marriage; the other children that were there, she was impregnated by two different men and had those two children before she even met Billy Ray."

"Just think if I said that — the truth on, no, I mean, Brandi and Trace ... and everyone knows the devil's a skank," he went on, seemingly referring to Miley in that last bit. It's been widely reported that the same man (Baxter Neal Helson) is the same father to both Trace and Brandi, so it's unclear if Billy's allegations about their having two separate dads are true.