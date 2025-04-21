Billy Ray Cyrus's Net Worth Is So Impressive It Will "Achy Break Your Heart" Billy Ray Cyrus released his first album in 1992. By Chrissy Bobic Published April 21 2025, 3:02 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Whether Billy Ray Cyrus is famous to you because you know him for his music career that began in the early 90's, or because of his famous daughter, Miley Cyrus, there is no denying his place in the music business. He has been around for decades, and it all began with a hit song on his first album in 1992. These days, though, what is Billy Ray Cyrus's net worth?

It's hard not to be a little curious about how much the country singer makes years after his career began. And, while he started out as a singer, his career has evolved into something that also includes acting and producing. Billy Ray has also made headlines for his public relationship and his support for Donald Trump. So, what is his net worth in the middle of all this? Read on to find out!

What is Billy Ray Cyrus's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Billy Ray's net worth is $10 million. That's not bad for a guy who started out before viral videos and viral stardom were even a thing. Later on in his career, he switched things up a bit when he dropped Old Town Road with Lil Nas X and gained a new generation of fans because of it.

Billy Ray Cyrus Singer, Actor Net worth: 10 million Billy Cyrus first rose to stardom when he released his first album 'Some Gave All' with the song Achy Breaky Heart on it. He is also known for the Disney Channel show Hannah Montana and for his relationship with daughter Miley Cyrus. Birthdate: Aug. 25, 1961 Birthplace: Flatwoods, Ky. Marriages: Cindy Smith (m. 1986; div. 1991)​, Tish Finley (m. 1993; div. 2023)​, Firerose (m. 2023; div. 2024) Children: Brandi, Trace, Christopher, Miley, Braison, and Noah Cyrus

Of course, prior to Old Town Road, Billy Ray had already become a household name for Gen Z kids thanks to his role in Disney Channel's Hannah Montana. Billy Ray played a version of himself as Hannah's dad, and Miley played his daughter in the show. They even starred in a spinoff movie that followed the same kind of success as the series.

Billy Ray Cyrus shows his support for Donald Trump in new Instagram story. pic.twitter.com/7YxkZ1ZfEI — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) July 28, 2024

In 2000, Billy Ray had his first taste of public criticism about politics when his song We the People was used in George W. Bush's campaign. Later, in 2024, he seemingly endorsed Donald Trump for his second presidential term when he shared a photo of himself talking to Trump in his Instagram Stories. Billy Ray also performed at Trump's inauguration in early 2025.

