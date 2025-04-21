Distractify
Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships

Elizabeth Hurley Goes Instagram Official With Billy Ray Cyrus in PDA-Filled Post

"Did not see this one coming,"

By

Published April 21 2025, 11:02 a.m. ET

billy ray cyrus and elizabeth hurley
Source: MEGA

If her Instagram is to be believed, Elizabeth Hurley's love life is still in full bloom. The actress teased a potential courtship in a post on her page celebrating Easter, and left many wondering whether she's in any sort of relationship.

Article continues below advertisement

While she hasn't offered any confirmation as to who she's dating, her Instagram sure seems like a good indication. Here's what we know about her current relationship status:

Who is Elizabeth Hurley dating?

If her Instagram is to be believed, Elizabeth might be in a relationship with Billy Ray Cyrus. Her Easter post includes a picture of the two of them quite close together, with Billy planting a kiss on Elizabeth's cheek. We don't know for sure if they're dating, given that there has been no other confirmation, but that photo definitely feels like a pretty telling clue.

“Happy Easter,” she wrote in the caption.

Article continues below advertisement
elizabeth hurley
Source: Instagram

The two had casual outfits on for the picture, with Elizabeth in jeans, a flannel shirt, and a sunhat and Billy in a blue button down shirt, black and red striped pants, and some bunny ears to commemorate the occasion.

When reps for both Elizabeth and Billy were reached by People, Billy's declined to comment and Elizabeth's could not be reached. Still, though, this seems like a pretty telling indication of their relationship status.

Article continues below advertisement

Elizabeth and Billy both have long relationship histories.

The news that the two were dating has led some to want to learn more about their past relationships. Billy's history is a bit simpler, as he was married to Tish Cyrus for 28 years before the two decided to get divorced in 2022.

He then started dating Australian singer Firerose, and the two were eventually engaged and then married, but Billy filed for divorce just months after the two tied the knot in 2024.

Source: Instagram/@elizabethhurley1
Article continues below advertisement

Elizabeth, meanwhile, is best known for her 13-year relationship with Hugh Grant, which ended all the way back in 2000. Hugh is still godfather to her son, Damian in spite of the breakup, and Elizabeth has been open about how close they are.

"I'm still extremely good friends with Hugh," she told People. "You know, we went through so much together. But I've been thinking, one of the most important things to keep good relations with your exes is to have a lot of respect for their current life."

Elizabeth was also married to Arun Nuyar from 2007 to 2011, and now, at 59, she is embarking on what seems like a new relationship with the 63-year-old country singer.

Article continues below advertisement
elizabeth hurley ex arun
Source: MEGA

Following the news of the relationship, plenty of people expressed genuine shock about the match.

"How many of us were all like WAIT WHAT when we opening the app and saw this?!! did not see this one coming," one person wrote in the comments under the post.

Elizabeth and Billy might not seem like an obvious match from the outside, but one thing's for sure: Love works in mysterious ways.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Elizabeth Hurley's Son Damian Hurley Directed His Mom in His First Film

Who Has Elizabeth Hurley Dated? She Denied the Prince Harry Rumors

Billy Ray Cyrus Criticized for Monotone Tone and Lifeless Performance at Inauguration

Latest Celebrity Relationships News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 Engrost, Inc. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.