Elizabeth Hurley Goes Instagram Official With Billy Ray Cyrus in PDA-Filled Post "Did not see this one coming," By Joseph Allen Published April 21 2025, 11:02 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

If her Instagram is to be believed, Elizabeth Hurley's love life is still in full bloom. The actress teased a potential courtship in a post on her page celebrating Easter, and left many wondering whether she's in any sort of relationship.

Article continues below advertisement

While she hasn't offered any confirmation as to who she's dating, her Instagram sure seems like a good indication. Here's what we know about her current relationship status:

Who is Elizabeth Hurley dating?

If her Instagram is to be believed, Elizabeth might be in a relationship with Billy Ray Cyrus. Her Easter post includes a picture of the two of them quite close together, with Billy planting a kiss on Elizabeth's cheek. We don't know for sure if they're dating, given that there has been no other confirmation, but that photo definitely feels like a pretty telling clue. “Happy Easter,” she wrote in the caption.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Instagram

The two had casual outfits on for the picture, with Elizabeth in jeans, a flannel shirt, and a sunhat and Billy in a blue button down shirt, black and red striped pants, and some bunny ears to commemorate the occasion. When reps for both Elizabeth and Billy were reached by People, Billy's declined to comment and Elizabeth's could not be reached. Still, though, this seems like a pretty telling indication of their relationship status.

Article continues below advertisement

Elizabeth and Billy both have long relationship histories.

The news that the two were dating has led some to want to learn more about their past relationships. Billy's history is a bit simpler, as he was married to Tish Cyrus for 28 years before the two decided to get divorced in 2022. He then started dating Australian singer Firerose, and the two were eventually engaged and then married, but Billy filed for divorce just months after the two tied the knot in 2024.

Article continues below advertisement

Elizabeth, meanwhile, is best known for her 13-year relationship with Hugh Grant, which ended all the way back in 2000. Hugh is still godfather to her son, Damian in spite of the breakup, and Elizabeth has been open about how close they are. "I'm still extremely good friends with Hugh," she told People. "You know, we went through so much together. But I've been thinking, one of the most important things to keep good relations with your exes is to have a lot of respect for their current life."

Elizabeth was also married to Arun Nuyar from 2007 to 2011, and now, at 59, she is embarking on what seems like a new relationship with the 63-year-old country singer.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA