Elizabeth Hurley's Son Damian Hurley Directed His Mom in His First Film "Having him behind the camera, it was the most relaxed that I've ever been on camera. I loved it," Elizabeth said. By Brandon Charles Apr. 4 2024, Published 4:01 p.m. ET

In the age of streaming and TikTok-affected attention levels, it’s tough for any first-time filmmaker to stand out. It appears that Damian Hurley, the son of Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery actress and famous model Elizabeth Hurley, has done a fine job getting people interested in his first movie: 2024's Strictly Confidential.

The British actress's only child is clearly following in his famous mother’s footsteps. Below, we take a closer look at Damian.

Who is Elizabeth Hurley's son, Damian?

Damian was born on April 4, 2002, to Elizabeth Hurley and American businessman Steve Bing. Elizabeth and Steve dated for 18 months in the early 2000s, but after Damian was born, Steve denied paternity, claiming his and Elizabeth's relationship hadn't been exclusive. A DNA test would go on to prove Steve was the father. But sadly, Steve died by suicide in June 2020 after struggling with mental health issues and substance abuse.

Damian, who grew up with his mom in Gloucestershire, started his career in entertainment in 2016 with a role on E!'s Royals alongside Elizabeth, and then signed with Tess Management modeling agency two years later. By 2020, he was signed to the modeling agency IMG, the same agency as Gisele Bündchen, Cara Delevingne, Gigi and Bella Hadid, and more.

Damian has done something that seemingly no other director has ever done.

The main reason Damian’s April 2024 film has gotten so much attention is for one specific scene; it’s even teased in the trailer. It's a scene that has come up in every interview.

There’s a sex scene between Elizabeth Hurley and a younger woman, Pear Chiravara, in Strictly Confidential — nothing too shocking, considering Elizabeth is the top-billed star and the film is a thriller set in the Caribbean. What’s so unique is who directed that scene.

Directing his mom wasn’t a big deal for Damian.

According to an interview with People published April 3, 2024, both Damian and his mom Elizabeth said they had no issues filming the sex scene. Elizabeth told the magazine, “Nobody’s exploited at all. We all felt comfortable doing it. I think there's a lot of factors making it a particularly interesting scene for people.”

Damian claims it wasn’t weird to direct his mom in a sex scene: “We did become shells of human beings and lose our minds during it. Every movie's a war. The making of every single movie is a battle of all battles. So funnily enough, I actually can't remember much of it.”