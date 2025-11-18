Ariana Grande Breaks Silence on Whether There Will Be Another 'Wicked' Movie Some fans are begging Universal to not turn 'Wicked' into a never-ending franchise. By Trisha Faulkner Published Nov. 18 2025, 12:33 p.m. ET Source: Universal Pictures

Franchise rumors are practically part of the package when it comes to major studio releases. Even when a story seems complete, it’s not uncommon for fans — and studios — to wonder if there’s room for more. That’s exactly what’s been happening with Wicked, a two-part film adaptation of the beloved Broadway musical.

Article continues below advertisement

At the center of this conversation is one big question: Will there be another Wicked movie? While nothing has been confirmed, Ariana Grande may have unintentionally stirred the pot. What did she say exactly? Keep reading for the details.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Ariana Grande addresses whether there will be another 'Wicked' movie during a panel appearance.

During a public Q&A session Ariana shared via Instagram, she joined her Wicked: For Good co-star Cynthia Erivo to reflect on the experience of playing Glinda and Elphaba. When Cynthia referred to the project as a “farewell tour,” Ariana playfully interrupted her.

“You mentioned ‘farewell tour.’ If we’ve learned anything from Cher, we can count on there always being another farewell tour,” she joked. “So I don’t think anyone’s going anywhere.” The remark got a laugh from the audience. The panel moderator, however, immediately asked, “Was that a confirmation of Wicked 3 just now?” Both Ariana and Cynthia laughed it off.

Article continues below advertisement

Ariana clarified her comment by saying, “No, no, I don’t know. I mean, first of all, I know that there’s a great peace that’s coming along with this coming out, and I think there’s a peace that’s felt, because people will finally get to know the full truth of these women.”

Article continues below advertisement

She also shared that it was a relief knowing Glinda’s full arc would finally be seen: “That feels like a big relief. But first of all, no one’s going anywhere. We’re not saying goodbye to anything. These characters will be a part of our hearts always. They've changed our lives irrevocably and permanently, and I'm so grateful for that.”

The fanbase has strong opinions about continuing the story beyond the two-part film.

While Ariana’s comments weren’t confirmation of anything, speculation has definitely been picking up — and not all of it is enthusiastic. On Reddit, fans have made it clear they don’t necessarily want a third film. “I hope they just leave it alone, tbh,” one fan wrote. “Let it be its own perfect thing instead of cheapening it by making it a never-ending franchise.”

Article continues below advertisement

Another commenter added, “If the second film is as critically acclaimed and successful as the first, the Wicked musical franchise will be a perfectly fine entity by itself. No need for sequels that will probably dilute the brand.”

Source: Universal Studios

Article continues below advertisement

A recurring point among fans is that Wicked: For Good isn’t a sequel in the traditional sense — it’s part two of a single story. As one person explained, “This shouldn’t be a franchise.” Others suggested the only continuation that might make sense would be a retelling of The Wizard of Oz from Dorothy’s perspective, though many doubted it would work within the current film universe. The mention of a remake of The Wizard of Oz, however, wasn’t really well-received by those discussing the topic in the thread either.

There’s more source material — but no official plans for a follow-up.

Although Universal Pictures has not announced plans for any future Wicked projects, the world of Oz is far from tapped out. Wicked is based on Gregory Maguire’s 1995 novel, which reimagines characters and events from L. Frank Baum’s The Wonderful Wizard of Oz. According to Entertainment Weekly, Frank wrote 14 Oz books in total, and Gregory has continued expanding the universe.