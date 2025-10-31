Ariana Grande Debuts New Hair as She Puts Her 'Wicked' Days Behind Her — "Good to See Me" Ariana took to social media to share the daring new look, which set fans off in celebration. By Ivy Griffith Published Oct. 31 2025, 10:07 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

Being an actor means that you often have to commit more than your time and energy to a role. Sometimes, you have to commit your body and even your appearance. While high-quality wigs and makeup can work magic, some actors find it easier to simply dye or cut their hair to avoid the strain of having to constantly act in a wig. One such actor is Ariana Grande, actor/pop star extraordinaire who played Galinda in the film adaptations of Wicked.

Article continues below advertisement

Ariana, who naturally has dark hair, wore her hair as an icy blond for several years during filming and press tours, bleaching her hair and eyebrows to match her sparkling character's airy good looks. Now, however, she's unveiling new hair as the Wicked days start to move behind her.

Source: Mega Ariana's hair was blonde during her 'Wicked' filming era.

Article continues below advertisement

Ariana Grande charms fans with new hair.

On Instagram, Ariana's posts have mostly centered on her endless Wicked promo tours, her friendship with co-star Cynthia Erivo, and her music career. And through the past few years, all of those photos have included Ariana with light blond hair. But no more: Ariana has gone brunette. Again.

The actor shared a selfie photo of herself gazing into a mirror, quoting Galinda cheekily with the caption, "It’s good to see me, isn’t it?" In the photo, Ariana's blond locks have once again returned to a color resembling her natural brunette.

Article continues below advertisement

Fans in the comments lost their minds, offering their support and enthusiasm for the actor's return to her natural color tones. Kerri Colby wrote, "Brownie babyyyyyy." Imogen Heap chimed in, "It sure is! Xx hopefully the rest of you is there too! Xx." And other fans called her "pretty" or "beautiful" while celebrating that the brown hair was back.

Article continues below advertisement

Ariana's eyebrows took a hit during her blond era.

Of course, the hair on the top of Ariana's head isn't the only hair she's had to grapple with in her long role as the Good Witch. In fact, she also had to dye her eyebrows, which took its toll on the thick-eyebrowed pop star. While taking on the role of Galinda, Ariana had to learn a different way of speaking, famously emulating a 1940s movie idol.

In an interview with Variety, Ariana mused that she might be keeping that way of speaking around, sharing, “Galinda required a lot of vocal work for me. Certain things maybe won’t melt away. Some will, but I’m really grateful for the pieces that will stay with us forever. What a beautiful thing to be left with, and to feel the ghost of every day.”

Article continues below advertisement

But, she adds, “And, you know, I’m still looking for my eyebrows.” She joked, “I’ll let you know if I find them — I hope I don’t.” Bleaching your eyebrows is a challenging and delicate task that requires commitment, and it would seem that Ariana has chosen to leave the blond 'brows behind with the blond 'do.