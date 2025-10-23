Are Ariana Grande and Aaron Taylor-Johnson Dating? The Truth Behind the Buzz Is Ariana Grande dating Aaron Taylor-Johnson? And what happened to Ethan Slater? By Amy Coleman Published Oct. 23 2025, 12:49 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

Hollywood loves an unexpected pairing, and the latest rumor involves pop superstar and Wicked's Ariana Grande and actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson. Social media has been buzzing with claims that the two might be romantically linked, sending fans racing to find clues in interviews and posts.

Article continues below advertisement

Still, no one close to either celebrity has said a word, leaving fans wondering if this could be real or just another internet illusion. Speculation keeps growing as users dissect any piece of content they can get their hands on for any hidden clue about their supposed connection. So, what's the truth? Are Ariana and Aaron dating? Here's what we know.

Source: MEGA

Article continues below advertisement

Are Ariana and Aaron Really Dating?

Maybe, but if they are, there is no clear evidence so far. Neither Ariana nor Aaron have made any public statement confirming a relationship. Reputable outlets have not reported anything linking them together, either. The rumor appears to have begun on social media, where fan accounts started connecting dots after a few coincidental posts and event appearances.

Those assumptions quickly took off after the two reportedly had lunch together, and then social media speculated that the stars could be quietly spending time together. But without photos, sightings, or statements, there’s no proof. Both celebrities have remained focused on their professional projects — Ariana on her music and acting, and Aaron on his upcoming film work.

Article continues below advertisement

Ariana's breakup rumors added fuel to the speculation.

According to Cosmopolitan, Ariana Grande’s relationship with Spongebob actor Ethan Slater has faced constant scrutiny since it began in 2023. In recent months, rumors circulated online that the two had split, but neither has confirmed a breakup. The lack of updates on their relationship led some fans to assume Ariana might have moved on.

Article continues below advertisement

That assumption collided with a separate wave of gossip about Aaron, who remains married to director Sam Taylor-Johnson, his longtime partner. The pair first met on the set of Nowhere Boy and, according to Cosmopolitan, have been married since 2012. But in October 2025, social media users were saying the two haven't been seen together publicly in a while.

There is no sign that Aaron has separated from his wife.

Neither Aaron nor Sam has hinted at marital trouble, and no public filings or statements suggest otherwise. Still, online speculation tends to overlook facts when two high-profile names end up trending together. A few photos of separate appearances and casual mentions on gossip accounts were enough to set the internet off down a rabbit hole, with some celebrating that Ariana will steal Aaron away and others condemning her for going after a married man.

Article continues below advertisement

ariana allegedly going on a date w aaron taylor SAVE HIM ARIANA SAVE HIM pic.twitter.com/gq0vyCqyvF — Zee⁷ (@taekoutorder) October 21, 2025 Source: X/@taekoutorder