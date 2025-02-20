Ariana Grande's Skin Tone and Thin Frame Have Some People Worried About Her Health Ariana Grande's health has been a topic for basically her entire career. By Joseph Allen Published Feb. 20 2025, 12:32 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Living in the public eye comes with a number of challenges, but perhaps none is greater than the constant scrutiny that women in particular face over their appearance. While this scrutiny is sometimes coming from a place of kindness, it's undoubtedly something that these women have to live with no matter where it comes from.

Recently, that scrutiny has come for Ariana Grande, with many fans expressing concern that she looks pale or underweight. Here's what we know about whether those concerns are well-founded, and when they started.

Source: Mega

Why are some people concerned about Ariana Grande's health?

Some people are worried about Ariana's health because she appears to be skinnier and paler than she was in the past. Although Ariana has always been petite, many noted that on the Wicked press tour, she appeared to be particularly bony and that she was also much paler than she had been in the past. To be clear, Ariana has not said anything about her health, but some think that she might not be eating enough to keep herself healthy.

For her part, though, Ariana pushed back on those who suggested that her new appearance was a result of her health. When she was asked about beauty standards while on the Wicked press tour, Ariana was honest about how much scrutiny she's been subjected to in her life. "I've been kind of doing this in front of the public and kind of been a specimen in a petri dish, really, since I was 16 or 17," she said, per Cosmopolitan.

"I've heard every version of it, of what's wrong with me, and then you fix it, and then it's wrong for different reasons," she added, saying that everyone, regardless of whether they're facing scrutiny from the public or not. "Even if you go to Thanksgiving dinner and someone's granny says, 'Oh, my God, you look skinnier, what happened?' or 'You look heavier, what happened?'" she said.

Source: YouTube

"It's like, that is something that is uncomfortable and horrible no matter where it's happening, no matter the scale it's happening on," she continued. "In today's society, there's a comfortability that we shouldn't have at all, commenting on other's looks, appearance, what they think is going on behind the scenes or health or how they present themselves. From what you're wearing to your body to your face to your everything."

What's clear then, is that Ariana doesn't have time for people who scrutinize her body, and she doesn't seem all that concerned about her own health, at least not in a way she wants to share publicly. There's been plenty of speculation on Reddit about whether she has an eating disorder.

We don't know anything for sure, though plenty of people are concerned, and not necessarily for bad reasons. All this attention hasn't seemed to have made Ariana seek treatment, though, if indeed there is anything wrong with her. All we know for sure is that she doesn't appreciate how much people focus on it.