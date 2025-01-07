There's No Denying Ariana Grande Looks Different — Let’s Revisit Her Past Looks and Styles See the 'Wicked' star then and now. By Jennifer Tisdale Published Jan. 6 2025, 9:11 p.m. ET Source: Mega

We would be hard-pressed to find a single person who looks exactly the same as they did when they were in high school. We aren't referring to aging, though that happens as well. What we mean is aesthetic choices such as hairstyles, makeup looks, clothing choices, and even the way we smile.

Like all of us, Ariana Grande is a human being who has changed her appearance numerous times over the years. Unlike most of us, Ariana is in the public eye which means she suffers a level of scrutiny most people couldn't begin to understand. When social media questions the way she presents herself, it's because some people are unkind. It's also because Ariana is famous, so it's easier to see the changes. Why does she look so different? Let's get into it.

Why does Ariana look so different? Because she's not a kid anymore.

Ariana was a Nickelodeon kid who got her start in the mid-2000s on shows like Victorious and iCarly. She was a teenager at the time who rocked classic looks from that era like cranberry red hair and a cinched belt around every conceivable outfit. Some people don't remember a time when defining one's waste was also defining yourself.

It's been a while since we've seen Ariana's hair down outside of her role in Wicked. It's hard to imagine a time she didn't have a slicked-back ponytail but that's the way it was in 2009 and 2010. She started going hair up in 2011 and 2012 when the style shifted from a teenager at Forever 21 (nothing wrong with that) to more of a 1950s vintage vibe. She also ditched the red locks and opted for her natural brunette hair color.

Once her music career started popping off in 2013, Ariana added extensions to her already full ponytail. We are now getting closer to the look she has kept for more than a decade. This is also around the time we started seeing hints of a lighter hair color as a honey blonde made an appearance. Remember her cat ears era? That started around 2014. When asked about them by Power 106 Los Angeles, Ariana said she found them in Japan and just liked them. There were no secret messages involved.

Unfortunately, Ariana couldn't mark herself safe from a bangs phase. We've all been there. In 2016 and 2017 she was heavily into pants and a fringe. Pants are comfortable but anyone who has ever done the face chop knows that bangs are a real commitment. One of our favorite Ariana eras was her thigh-high boots phase. She usually paired them with a playful skirt or dress whose colors matched perfectly. It was the perfect head-to-toe monochromatic look.

Once we hit 2020, this is the Ariana we have come to know and love. She's rarely without a ponytail and is starting to embody a classic Hollywood actor. The 1950s have returned but it's less pinup girl and more Audrey Hepburn, which includes her cat eye look. This is someone who is about to take Wicked and the world by storm.