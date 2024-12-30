The Complete Timeline of Ethan Slater and Ariana Grande's Relationship Is a Bit Sus "The most disappointing part was to see so many people believe the worst version of it." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Dec. 30 2024, 10:49 a.m. ET Source: Mega

In December 2024, the ex-wife of Ethan Slater penned an incredibly moving essay for The Cut. Titled "How Does My Divorce Make You Feel?," the clinical psychologist in perinatal mental health and child development treated herself like a patient. Dr. Lilly Jay did not want to be thrust into the public eye in the catastrophic manner that she was. Her former marriage became social media discourse after her now ex-husband started dating Ariana Grande.

Article continues below advertisement

We learned so many heartbreaking things about that time in Dr. Jay's life. She survived a life-threatening birth complication, then two months later moved with her newborn to London where Ethan would soon be filming Wicked. That was October 2022 and by July 2023 Ethan and Ariana Grande were reportedly dating, per Harper's Bazaar. Some think there might have bee some overlap. Let's take a look at Ethan Slater and Ariana Grande's relationship timeline.

Article continues below advertisement

Ethan Slater and Ariana Grande met in May 2023.

Per Page Six, Ethan and Ariana shot their first scene together in May 2023. In a video obtained by the outlet, the two are seen talking off-camera, rehearsing scenes together, and acting while the cameras are rolling. One could define their interactions as flirtatious due to Ariane's hand placement, though she was also working on a scene.

Ariana Grande announces her split in July 2023.

Two months later, TMZ reported that Ariana and her husband of two years Dalton Gomez were getting a divorce. A source close to the couple told People Magazine that their separation happened earlier in the year and the two had been "quietly and lovingly working on their friendship." This news broke on July 17, 2023, and by July 20, rumors of Ariana and Ethan's relationship were racing across the internet.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega

Once again TMZ was the first outlet to break the news but yet another source confirmed it to People. "Ariana and Dalton separated in January," they told the outlet. "She and Ethan recently began dating, and he is separated from his wife." As a reminder, this happened nine months after Dr. Jay relocated to the U.K. with their newborn son.

Article continues below advertisement

Ariana officially files for divorce in September 2023, and moves in with Ethan in October 2023.

On Sept. 18, 2023, Ariana filed for divorce from her husband and eight days later, was spotted in Disney World with Ethan, per TMZ. That's one way to celebrate the end of a marriage! The new couple reportedly moved in together in October 2023, reported Us Weekly, and proceeded to bebop around New York City together.

ariana grande recently at spamalot pic.twitter.com/x9AdNDIWH5 — allegra☀️ (@theegrandeheels) December 20, 2023

Article continues below advertisement

In December 2023, a dinner date included Ariana's father ahead of Ethan's Spamalot performance. He was playing Prince Herbert / The Historian at the time. That brings us into 2024 where things are very much out in the open. Ariana started the year off with her new single "Yes, And?" which addressed her relationship with Ethan as well as comments made about her body.

Ariana and Ethan are still going strong in June 2024.

The couple was spotted together at the Stanley Cup Finals in Florida. That same month, Ariana also dropped the music video for her single, "The Boy Is Mine." A few months later, Ariana finally addressed the speculation surrounding her relationship in an interview with Vanity Fair.

Article continues below advertisement

"It definitely doesn’t get any easier, seeing some of the negativity that was birthed by disreputable tabloids," she shared in September 2024. "The most disappointing part was to see so many people believe the worst version of it. That was definitely a tough ride." She continued, "No one on this earth tries harder or spreads themselves thinner to be there for the people that he loves and cares about. There is no one on this earth with a better heart, and that is something that no bulls--t tabloid can rewrite in real life."

Article continues below advertisement

Ariana and Ethan get together to promote 'Wicked' in November 2024.

Obviously things took an interesting turn when the Wicked press tour was leaving fans wondering if Ariana and Ethan would be at junkets together. That wasn't the case as the real stars of the press tour were Ariana and Cynthia Erivo, who plays Elphaba.

Source: MEGA