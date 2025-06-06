Why Does ‘Wicked’ Star Cynthia Erivo Shave Her Head? Inside the Details of Her Decision Beginning her acting career in 2011 at London’s West End, Cynthia went on to tackle Broadway, starring in such hit shows as ‘The Color Purple.’ By Danielle Jennings Published June 6 2025, 12:07 p.m. ET Source: Mega

As one of the hottest names in Hollywood, Cynthia Erivo is at the top of her game, as the Wicked star is more in-demand than ever following her wondrous performance in the Oscar-nominated film. Still, fans are curious about other aspects of her life, including her bold decision to shave her head.

Beginning her acting career in 2011 at London’s West End, Cynthia went on to tackle Broadway, starring in such hit shows as The Color Purple, and then transitioned to film with a starring role in the biopic Harriet playing Harriet Tubman, which earned her first Academy Award nomination.



Why does Cynthia Erivo shave her head?

If you have seen her performance in Wicked, then you already know that Cynthia gave her all for the role and her performance as Elphaba proves it. She was so committed to the role that she went to great lengths to make sure that did everything she could to give it her best, which included shaving her head.

In a November 2024 interview with Vanity Fair, Cynthia revealed that she decided to shave her head and her eyebrows for the character of Elphaba to come to life. Since her green makeup took anywhere from 45 minutes to 4 hours, Cynthia said that to make the application look as flawless as possible, shaving her head was the best course of action. “Green-scalp Cynthia. Like a little bald-headed green lady,” she said of the look. “I would love to do that again,” she added.



In December 2024, Cynthia fought against critics of her bald look while speaking with Elle UK. "I keep spotting people saying, 'Why is she bald? She needs to get a wig,'’" she began. "Why does it bother you so much that I don’t want to wander around with blonde tresses? I like my bald head. There’s nothing wrong with my hair – it grows in very fast. I just like my face."

When will ‘Wicked: For Good’ be released?

On Wednesday, June 4, the first official trailer for the second part of the movie musical was released, teasing what’s to come for friends Elphaba and Glinda as they find themselves on opposite sides. The continuation of the film is set to hit theaters just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday when it is released on Nov. 21, 2025.

