Who Is Lainey Wilson Dating? Here's the 4-1-1 on the Country Star's Love Life

In the contemporary country music genre, Lainey Wilson is a talent who continues to shine bright. The singer-songwriter and Yellowstone actress is known for heartfelt tunes that bridge the gap between vintage Southern rock, classic rock, and modern-day pop, birthing a unique sound she calls her own. Over the years, Lainey has released various hit songs that include "Things a Man Oughta Know,” which earned her the 2022 ACM Award for Song of the Year.

Given that all eyes are on Lainey in music and on the small screen, fans are looking to dig a bit deeper with the star. And of course, that means getting the scoop on her love life. So, who is Lainey Wilson dating? Here’s the 4-1-1 on her love life.

Lainey Wilson is dating Devlin "Duck" Hodges."

Consistency is key when pursuing romantic relationships, folks! According to People, Lainey is officially off of the dating market. The singer is in a relationship with former Pittsburgh Steelers player Devlin “Duck” Hodges.

Interestingly, Devlin has low-key been making it known that he has had eyes for Lainey via social media for quite some time. Throughout the first half of 2023, Devlin has retweeted tons of tweets praising Lainey for her artistry. However, Devlin quickly switched from a fan to a prospective suitor, as evidenced on April 19, 2023.

Devlin retweeted a post from the iHeartCountry account that shared images of various country music stars, including Lainey, and asked followers which singer's DM’s they would jump into. Of course, Devlin shared that Lainey was his choice.

Not to mention, Devlin retweeted a fan’s post about Lainey wearing his jersey at an April 2023 concert. At that point, he made his intentions known and tweeted for her to holler at him. Devlin followed up with a tweet that reads, “Shooting my shot,” which basically lets a person know someone is romantically interested in them.

Did she really?!?! Y’all are lying !!!! @laineywilson holla at me !!! 🏈 https://t.co/g0YzSA6Nnh — Devlin Hodges (@DevlinHodges10) April 29, 2023

Surprisingly, Lainey replied to his tweet expressing his interest and said, “This is me hollering.” Devlin then retweeted and said, “Oh my God. Hello.” Fast-forward to Sunday, May 7, 2023, Lainey and Devlin made their first red carpet appearance as a couple at the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards. We love when a man is persistent.

Who has Lainey Wilson dated in the past?

If you’re looking for intel on Lainey’s past relationships, we have some bad news. In the past, Lainey was known to keep her romantic life out of the public eye. So, there is no public knowledge about her ex-boyfriends.

