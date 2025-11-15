Paige DeSorbo Has a Lot Going on at the Moment — Here's What We Know About Her Rumored Role in 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' Paige was spotted on set in a pink, feathery mini dress. By Risa Weber Published Nov. 15 2025, 9:36 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

Paige DeSorbo has had a whirlwind year. She published a New York Times bestselling book with Hannah Berner, announced her exit from Summer House, and launched her own fashion line, Daphne, a loungewear brand designed to make "high-quality, stylish loungewear accessible, empowering, and fun."

To top it off, she was also spotted on the set of The Devil Wears Prada 2 on Aug. 18, 2025, prompting a rumor that she has a role in the new movie. Here's what we know so far.

Source: MEGA

What is Paige's role in 'The Devil Wears Prada 2'?

Paige was spotted on set wearing a pink, feathery mini dress. Production has not confirmed whether Paige will officially be in The Devil Wears Prada 2, but social media sleuths have speculated that she could have a cameo in the film as herself. Instagram user saronthings joked that all the Prada she wore on the last season of Summer House helped her manifest a role in the new film. She predicted, "I think she's either going to be playing herself or a version of herself, like a starlet-fashionista-type that's going to be the month's cover girl for runway, or they're going to be doing some kind of spread on her."

Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci are all slated to return for the sequel, per the teaser trailer. They'll be joined by Kenneth Branagh, Simone Ashley, Rachel Bloom, and Lucy Liu, with cameos from Lady Gaga and Sydney Sweeney.

Here's what Paige said about the rumor.

While on CBS Mornings with Gayle King, Paige gave us a sliver more of hope that she would actually be in the new film, but she didn't outright confirm it. When Gayle brought up the rumor about The Devil Wears Prada sequel, Paige said, "If that’s true, that would be crazy! If I was seen on the set, I would be super excited. If I was there, I would love that." Gayle mused, "And wouldn’t it be crazy if you were working with Meryl Streep?" Paige replied, "Insane."

Paige left 'Summer House' in June after seven seasons.

She announced her departure on her Instagram Story, saying how important the show has been in her life. "Being part of this show has been one of the most rewarding chapters of my life — the friendships, the drama, the giggles, all unforgettable," she wrote, per People.

She continued, "You've seen me grow up over these last 7 summers. I'll always be beyond grateful for the memories, the community, and the opportunities this wild ride has brought me. But like all good things (and some bad decisions), it's time for this chapter to close."