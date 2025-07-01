A Sequel to 'The Devil Wears Prada' Is Coming, but You Might Have to Wait a Minute The movie is now in production and is set for a 2026 release. By Joseph Allen Published July 1 2025, 11:57 a.m. ET Source: 20th Century Studios

Almost 20 years after the first Devil Wears Prada hit theaters, a sequel is officially on the way. Filming for the movie started on June 30, and we know that Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci are all set to return for the new film.

Following the news that the sequel has started filming, many people wanted to know more about the movie, including when it will actually hit theaters. Here's what we know.

Source: 20th Century Studios

When is the release date for 'The Devil Wears Prada 2'?

The official release date is May 1, 2026, which means that the movie will hit theaters a little more than a year from now. This is fitting, given that the original film hit theaters in 2006. Given that the movie just started production in June of 2025, it seems like they're expecting the movie to get a fairly quick turnaround. Given that it probably won't have tons of special effects, that production timeline seems feasible.

What is 'The Devil Wears Praada 2' about?

Given that most of the core is returning for the sequel, we can expect that it will follow the characters 20 years on from the events of the first film. According to an official description, the film follows Meryl Streep's Miranda Priestly, the editor of a high-end fashion magazine, as she deals with a publishing industry that is now very much in decline.

Miranda "navigates her career amid the decline of traditional magazine publishing and as she faces off against Blunt’s character, now a high-powered executive for a luxury group with advertising dollars that Priestly desperately needs.” Anne Hathway's Annie was the first film's main character, but that description doesn't offer much detail on how much she is or is not in this new installment.

'The Devil Wears Prada' is still a widely beloved comedy.

Fans have been clamoring for a sequel to The Devil Wears Prada basically since the movie first hit theaters. The original comedy, which stars Anne Hathaway as an aspiring journalist who becomes an assistant to Miranda Priestly, earned rave reviews at the time in part because it seemed to have a genuinely nuanced understanding of its central characters and the personalities they adopted to thrive at work.

As the plot description for this sequel suggests, though, the publishing industry is in a much different place now than it was when that first film was released. It will be interesting to see how much the film works to balance the stark realities of the decline of publishing with the more fantastical elements of the original movie.